Tokyo's Shibuya on high alert for return of Halloween crowds

Tokyo's famous Shibuya district is bracing for the return of large crowds of Halloween partygoers this weekend following the removal of coronavirus restrictions and Japan fully reopening its borders to independent foreign tourists.
The district, known for its iconic scramble crossing, is on high alert for a possible return of vandalism and drunken behavior seen in previous years, and is setting up signs around JR Shibuya Station forbidding the consumption of alcohol on the street and asking revelers to follow the rules.
"There will undoubtedly be an increase of people this year. Young people tired of having restrained themselves will let loose," said Toshiyuki Ono, 81, who heads a Shibuya store owners' association.
Although the local government and association asked revelers in recent years to behave themselves, instances of theft and violence have continued, with a number of people arrested in 2019 for offenses such as theft and groping.
"Such requests have little effect," Ono said.
But some business owners tolerate the crowds, including 42-year-old Hideyuki Fukuda who runs an izakaya (Japanese pub) in the district.
"I have a lot of regular customers, so it will be business as usual," Fukuda said. "Every year it gets rowdy outside, but I think it's fine because it's Shibuya."
Meanwhile, a 21-year-old female university student said she was hesitant to go out, citing an incident on Halloween night last year where a man dressed as Batman villain the Joker attacked people with a knife on a Tokyo train, leaving 17 people injured.
"I'm scared because I do not know what will happen this year, so I want to spend time quietly at home," she said.
With Halloween taking root in Japan, instances of trouble have increased in recent years. In 2018 a group of people were arrested for allegedly overturning a small truck, prompting Shibuya Ward to enact an ordinance the following year to ban drinking in certain areas during events such as Halloween.
According to the ward, Shibuya saw over 40,000 visitors on Halloween night in 2019. Although the number plunged to around 10,000 in 2020 and 17,000 in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it expects an increase from last year.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department will strengthen security around Shibuya Station by imposing traffic and crowd control measures and deploying a large number of uniformed personnel to prevent illegal activities.
"The ward is not officially holding a Halloween event," said ward Mayor Ken Hasebe at a press conference last week. But he added it was difficult to tell people not to come to Shibuya, as the infection situation has improved.
The ward has requested shops around Shibuya Station to refrain from selling alcoholic beverages on Saturday and Monday, when crowds are expected to be particularly large.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Actual pandemic is more powerful to avoid those crowd compared to those big billboard and expensive campaign.
Yubaru
(What this guy really wanted to say....)
All Japanese are law abiding citizens, never break the rules, "perfect" people. It's got to be those damn foreigners and their foreign influence that causes our cute, wonderful, children and young adults to act this way!
Ban the foreigners from Shibuya, then there will be no problems!
dagon
If it as in previous years the police presence will be excessive, unnecessary and a waste of money.
They act as if it is Hell Night.
Cricky
Shibuya on high alert, because Japanese young people or just Japanese want to have fun. HIGH ALERT not everyone is 70yo, well actually a majority are. But still give those younger a break. High Alert? What does that even mean? Riot squad,? A telling off, finger wagging?
The Avenger
"I'm scared because I do not know what will happen this year, so I want to spend time quietly at home," she said.
Life goals
antifun
"People who follow the rules protect Shibuya"
From what exactly?
Rules are made by some bureaucrats and put in action by so called representatives. Well the people they "represent" want to be in Shibuya and they want to celebrate Halloween. So what exactly are you protecting Shibuya from?
Cricky
The government should ask companies to hold younger staff on unpaid overtime so they can’t go, problem solved. And culturally acceptable.
thepersoniamnow
“High Alert”…
Oh Japan, how we like to embarass ourselves.
OnTheTrail
"rules" or "ordnances"? Bit of a difference to me, any Jack 'n apes can create a "rule" but that doesn't give it any authority in public spaces. Anyway, have fun kids!
purple_depressed_bacon
Overreact much? They act like The Purge is going to decend upon Shibuya. Get a grip.
Meiyouwenti
In Japan, Halloween is an event enjoyed by people who don’t have anything better to do with their time.
Sanjinosebleed
No Fun, No Individual thought, no life....Kids in Japan have got so much to looks forward too the poor buggers!
factchecker
The fun police on high alert to ruin people's evening of fun after 3 miserable years
Headline fixed, you're welcome.
tora
40,000?? That's hardly and influx. The result of the falling birthrate hitting home. Back in the day (if Halloween were "popular") there would have been another zero, at least.
Now get back to work, you good for nothing young people.
Awa no Gaijin
Its a social event where children make costumes and some people enjoy it
jaebez
Some many “first world problems” we have to deal with that are “newsworthy.” It’s so nauseating that time was wasted to report this. The futility of politics trying to control a mutating virus is a fools errand. People need to wake up and move on. Vaccinated aren’t immune from infection. Shutdowns have unintended consequences that are worse than a functional society and economy. This virus is endemic (people have to live with). At some point, everyone will get it. Protect the most vulnerable, and let everyone else get on with their lives.
Monty
Everybody who goes to this Shibuya event knows that there is a risk of rowdies and a risk of catching Covid.
But the people who join this event knows these risks and they are accepting them.
So let them go and enjoy!
If you don't want to take these risks, don't go.
Simple and easy.
Gaijinjland
I’m sure people will still be drinking on the streets, they’ll just bring it from somewhere else if the convenient shops are really going to lock the liquor aisles. Even pre pandemic Shibuya was harmless. I remember those drunks who flipped that car back in 2018, a couple tourists involved too if I recall. That was funny.
shogun36
you want tourism, you don’t want tourism, make up your mind!
what they should be worrying about is getting more live street level video feeds from the area.
halloween in Shibuya is far more entertaining than anything on Japanese tv all year, that’s for sure.