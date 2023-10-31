Tokyo's Shibuya sees subdued Halloween as tight security dampens mood

Repeated calls by Tokyo's Shibuya Ward to stay away during Halloween seemed to have been received loud and clear by revelers Tuesday night, as crowds in the famous district were markedly thinner and less colorful than in previous years.
The sound of whistles pierced the air throughout the night as police urged people to keep moving around the iconic scramble crossing, with photo-taking opportunities not coming easy. Some vehicle traffic was also blocked near the JR Shibuya Station.
Simsek Tortu, 33, a Turkish resident of Tokyo who came to take photos of the Shibuya Halloween for the sixth time, said while the vibe "paled in comparison" to previous years, he was grateful there were fewer people.
"I think (the mayor telling people not to come) is actually a good call. Because only people who are really passionate about dressing up will still come," said Tortu, not clad in costume himself as he was organizing a photowalk for the night for his photography group.
Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe amped up his Halloween messaging this year amid fears crowding could escalate to potentially dangerous levels now that restrictions over the novel coronavirus have been lifted.
Over 150 people were killed in a crowd crush that occurred on Oct. 29, 2022, in Seoul's Itaewon entertainment district after tens of thousands gathered to take part in Halloween festivities.
Sabrina Harnois, 24, an American living in Tokyo who came dressed as a gothic witch, said an incident like the one in Itaewon could have happened, recalling how "horribly crowded" Shibuya was in 2019.
"It was hard to walk around, and it did feel dangerous," she said.
Jarod Opperman and Yasemin Kutes, who were on holiday in Japan from the United States, praised the orderliness and feeling of safety as they walked around Shibuya, home to youth culture and one of Tokyo's most bustling neighborhoods.
"You know, people are still having fun. They can be safe and having fun," said Opperman. "It's nice to feel like, especially with the situation in Korea last year, even if it's overdone, that there was preparation made to try and maintain some order."
Still, some felt the unofficial Halloween gathering had become overmanaged.
"There are too many restrictions, so it's spoiled the fun," said a 17-year-old schoolgirl who asked to be referred to as Yuna. Dressed as Playboy bunny with her classmate Rian, the pair agreed it was a shame since "it's only Shibuya where we can do things like this."
In addition to special police officers mobilized to prevent pedestrians from lingering, security guards and city officials patrolled the area to keep close tabs on the crowds through early Wednesday.
Since 2019, the ward has enforced a street drinking ban in areas near JR Shibuya Station during Halloween and the previous weekend. The ordinance took effect this year from last Friday through Tuesday between 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.
Around 35 stores in the area were also asked to refrain from selling alcohol during those hours last Saturday night and on Halloween.
Mamoru Morita, 47, who had with him two pet iguanas and a goat, said that not only were there fewer people compared to last year, "the police officers are noisy."
"I think they should welcome (Halloween) rather than resist it. After all, everyone is coming because they love Shibuya," Morita said.© KYODO
sakurasuki
That's sound like piece of work from Japanese bureaucrat.
This guy is smarter the catch public mood better from most than Japanese bureaucrat.
JeffLee
I had to commute through there last night. It was a nightmare. Many of the streets and areas were cordoned off, so pedestrians were squeezed into extremely narrow and overcrowded paths, while cops and military style security guards yelled at us through bullhorns and blew ear-piercing whistles in our faces every 3 seconds. I would have punched a few if I thought I could get away with it. All I wanted was to get the hell out.
Newgirlintown
I love the way the Japanese media kept showing crowds of mostly Japanese people in Shibuya, but when they focused in or did interviews, they’d show foreigners just to remind the public who the real menace to society is.
Newgirlintown
Mamoru Morita said, “the police officers are noisy.” Yeah, irony strikes again. It’s like when you’re in the train and the announcement blasts out telling you to be quiet and keep your phone on silent. Sochira Koso!
sakurasuki
So party goers not the only part of the problem, authorities try to squeeze people to narrow street that they design while blowing whistles.
sakurasuki
Shift the blame to foreigners, that has been Japanese way for years. Even we know in Shibuya it was mixed foreigner and Japanese nationals.
obladi
its pretty insane in Osaka too.