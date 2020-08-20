Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo's Shibuya Station now equipped with anti-flooding facility

0 Comments
TOKYO

A company that has been building a number of skyscrapers around Tokyo's Shibuya Station over the past several years has completed a huge underground facility, tasked with safeguarding the major transit hub against flooding in times of torrential rain.

The water storage facility, built by Tokyu Corp in a 10-year project, can hold some 4,000 tons of rainwater, or enough to fill nine 25-meter swimming pools, according to the major railway and real estate business group.

The facility, located about 25 meters beneath the station's East Exit plaza, is usually empty. But when a downpour hits the area, it is designed to collect rainwater through storm drains. Once the weather gets better, the water will be discharged into the sewer via pumps.

Shibuya, home to youth culture and one of Tokyo's most bustling neighborhoods, has been undergoing large-scale redevelopment. Among buildings recently constructed around the station include the 47-story east tower of the Shibuya Scramble Square commercial and office complex.

With its famous Shibuya Crossing, the area has also been a popular destination for foreign tourists.

The name Shibuya includes the Japanese word for valley, and the area has a valley-like terrain along Shibuya River. The station, positioned at the bottom of the valley, has been hit by flooding several times in the past when central Tokyo has experienced a deluge of rain.

Tokyu invited journalists to visit the rainwater storage facility on Wednesday. Despite the cooler temperature inside, the humidity was extremely high.

"We decided to take 10 years to build this," said a Tokyu official. Because there is a mega bus terminal on the ground, "the construction had to be done at night, and little by little."

The Tokyo metropolitan government will be in charge of the facility's operation from the end of this month.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Everything About Visiting Tokyo DisneySea With Children

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Kamakura

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo