national

Tokyo's Shibuya enacts ban on street drinking at night in some areas

TOKYO

Tokyo's Shibuya Ward will ban drinking on the street at night all year round in some areas starting in October, expanding restrictions currently applied during limited periods such as Halloween and the New Year's holidays, the ward office said Monday.

The local assembly unanimously enacted a revised ordinance to that end. The hours and locations where the prohibition will be enforced will be determined later, with the ward saying it will impose the ban between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In June 2019, Shibuya approved an ordinance prohibiting alcohol consumption on certain streets, including near JR Shibuya Station, during Halloween and the year-end and New Year's holidays due to problems caused by large crowds of partygoers.

In Shinjuku Ward, a draft ordinance has been also submitted to the local assembly in order to ban drinking on the street during Halloween in and around the Kabukicho entertainment and red light district.

