Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo's Yamanote line trains suspended due to glitch

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Yamanote loop line in central Tokyo was suspended from the first scheduled services on Monday due to a traffic signal glitch and trains were not expected to run until around 9 a.m., its operator said.

East Japan Railway Co said a sign indicating an error in traffic signaling equipment at Osaki Station on the line turned on around 2:25 a.m.

The company initially said it would take until noon for services to start but later said work to fix the issue was progressing faster than expected.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo