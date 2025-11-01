 Japan Today
Yamanote line runs through Shibuya
A Yamanote loop line train runs through Tokyo's Shibuya district on Saturday. Image: Kyodo
national

Tokyo's Yamanote loop line train marks 100 years of operations

TOKYO

JR East on Saturday marked exactly 100 years of operation of the iconic Yamanote loop line train that encircles central Tokyo.

Connecting with private railways entering from the outer suburbs, bustling commercial districts formed around hubs such as Shinjuku and Shibuya stations, and laid the foundations for the capital's development.

Redevelopment continues along the line today and its status as the main artery of Tokyo, carrying huge numbers of people daily, remains unchanged.

JR East held a commemorative event using a train enveloped in a past train design that departed from Ikebukuro Station and made a complete circuit in about an hour.

"It was an hour that flew by that both children and adults could enjoy," said Asuka Watanabe, 32, a resident of Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward, who rode the train with her 2-year-old son.

"The retro design is nostalgic," Kazuki Fujimoto of Machida said while taking part in the event with his 5-year-old son who likes the train's green color.

The line runs at intervals of around two to three minutes during peak hours along its 34.5-kilometer route.

Takanawa Gateway opened in 2020 as the first new station in 49 years, bringing the total number of stations on the line to 30.

According to the operator, the Yamanote line began operations in 1885 and ran through the western part of central Tokyo.

The line has continuously extended its sections and in 1925 formed a loop when the elevated line between JR Ueno and Tokyo stations was completed.

It will keep another looping, for another 100 years?

Love the yamanote line, so many good memories. A expat or tourist could spend a whole month just exploring every station and their interesting places!

Love the yamanote line, so many good memories. 

Yes, me too!

Yamanote Line is awesome.

Very convinient and so nice for just a relaxing ride around Tokyo.

