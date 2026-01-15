Tokyo's Yamanote loop line trains out of service due to power outage

All train services on the Yamanote line are currently suspended.

All train services on the Yamanote loop line in central Tokyo have been out of service from early morning on Friday due to a power outage, its operator said.

The power outage, which occurred around 4 a.m., has also caused partial suspension of the parallel Keihin-Tohoku Line, JR East said.

The company said on its website it is investigating the problem but cannot provide a timeframe for the resumption of services.

