All train services on the Yamanote line are currently suspended. Image: iStock/winhorse
national

Tokyo's Yamanote loop line trains out of service due to power outage

2 Comments
TOKYO

All train services on the Yamanote loop line in central Tokyo have been out of service from early morning on Friday due to a power outage, its operator said.

The power outage, which occurred around 4 a.m., has also caused partial suspension of the parallel Keihin-Tohoku Line, JR East said.

The company said on its website it is investigating the problem but cannot provide a timeframe for the resumption of services.

2 Comments
I imagine it must be chaos there this morning.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I am so glad I don't live in Tokyo! What a mess!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

