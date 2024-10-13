 Japan Today
Tokyo’s Meguro district holds annual grilled saury festival

TOKYO

A popular grilled saury (sanma) festival was held near JR Meguro Station in Tokyo on Sunday.

The annual autumn festival, held for the 29th time, is based on a Japanese traditional rakugo (comic storytelling) about how tasty the fish is when cooked crudely rather than professionally. Meguro is featured in the story.

At the festival, saury caught off Kesennuma City, Miyagi Prefecture, were served free of charge to 1,500 Meguro Ward residents who had won places in a lottery. Approximately 18,000 people applied, about 3,000 more than last year, organizers said.

This would be a fun time. Good on the people for doing it and enjoying it.

