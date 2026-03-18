Tokyo area condo prices top ¥100 mil for 1st time in 6 months

The average price of a new condominium in Tokyo and its three surrounding prefectures in February rose 38.8 percent from a year earlier to 110.25 million yen, topping 100 million yen for the first time in six months, a research institute said Wednesday.

The price in the capital and Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures hit its second-highest level since 1973 when comparable data became available, marking a year-on-year increase for the 10th straight month, on the back of rising construction costs, according to the Real Estate Economic Institute.

Some ultrahigh apartments in areas including Chiba Prefecture are contributing to the overall price rise, an official said, noting a growing tendency of buyers broadening their search because of the pricey condos in Tokyo's 23 wards.

The average price for new condominiums in central Tokyo increased 37.4 percent to 142.80 million yen and that in Chiba more than doubled to 130.01 million yen, a record-high, the institute said.

The price climbed 33.6 percent to 71.58 million yen in western Tokyo outside the capital's 23 wards and gained 41.1 percent to 94.54 million yen in Kanagawa, while diving 40.7 percent to 59.01 million yen in Saitama.

The number of new condos listed for sales in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures rose 36.8 percent to 1,762 units, marking a rise for the second consecutive month.

© KYODO