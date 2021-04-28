Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo area governors warn against holiday travel amid virus surge

4 Comments
TOKYO

The governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures urged residents Wednesday to refrain from traveling to, from and within the metropolitan area a day before the start of the country's Golden Week holidays amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

In an online meeting, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and her counterparts in Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures also jointly asked people to stay at home as well as stop drinking on streets and dining with non-family members.

The local government chiefs asked businesses to cut the number of commuters by 70 percent through the promotion of remote working.

Koike told the meeting that the Golden Week holiday period through early May is "a juncture that will decide whether we can stop the explosive spread of infections," with the Tokyo metropolitan government reporting 925 additional infections, the highest figure since Jan. 28.

She said, "We can more effectively curb" the surge of infections now driven by the rapid spread of more contagious variants of the virus.

The capital has been under its third state of COVID-19 emergency since Sunday, together with three western Japan prefectures, including Osaka, which has been hit the hardest by the spike, putting a serious strain on its medical system, reporting a record 1,260 single-day coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura told a press conference that the upcoming holiday period is expected to be "a make-or-break stage" in battling the resurgence.

Besides Tokyo and Osaka, the number of infections has been rising elsewhere. The southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka also confirmed a record 440 cases on Wednesday.

Under the state of emergency through May 11, which also covers Osaka's neighboring prefectures of Hyogo and Kyoto, large commercial facilities, theme parks, movie theaters, karaoke establishments and restaurants serving alcohol have been asked to close.

However, there have been cases where Tokyoites drink on the streets or go out drinking in restaurants and bars in neighboring prefectures, which have been under a quasi-state of emergency with less strict measures.

Chiba Gov Toshihito Kumagai stressed the importance of curbing infections in Tokyo, which has the highest cumulative total of virus cases above 137,000 among the nation's 47 prefectures.

Saitama Gov Motohiro Ono said at the virtual meeting, "Since commuting to work and school will be reduced during the holidays, we should take this opportunity to make improvements" in the virus situation.

As Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama have been under a quasi-state of emergency, eateries in some areas of the prefectures have been asked to close at 8 p.m. and refrain from serving alcohol.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

ALL delusional.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Golden Week aka squeaky bum time !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

ALL delusional.

They must be out of their minds if they think we are going to spend the whole Golden Week outdoors.

6:30am here and Im preparing the outdoor gears while my wife is making some bentos for our picnic.

We are not travelling far this time, but will be spending every day of the GW exploring some different landscapes in Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa and West Tokyo.

All masked, no public transportation, mainly outdoors.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Lots of groups of people, mostly men, were gathered, drink in hand, near my Yamanote Line station at 10.30 last night as I returned home from work. The bars and restaurants clustered around the station were also full.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

urge.. refrain.. ask....

Useless leadership

1 ( +1 / -0 )

But be sure to get on your crowded commuter train with thousands of other drones twice a day immediately after the holidays.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

