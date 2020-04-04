Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases top 100 for first time

Some 118 people were newly infected with the coronavirus in Tokyo, NHK public broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing metropolitan government officials.
It marked the first time that daily confirmed cases exceeded 100 in the Tokyo area, bringing the number of confirmed cases there to 891, NHK said.
Tokyo's metropolitan government has strongly urged people to stay at home at the weekend as the mega-city faces a rising number of cases and as speculation simmers that Japan may declare a state of emergency, leading to lockdown.
Separately, a man in his 70s died on Saturday from the coronavirus in Kani, Gifu Prefecture, Kyodo news service reported.
It was the first fatal case in the prefecture, Kyodo added.
7 Comments
yildiray
dont worry, I’m sure the government will continue to do as little as possible
klausdorth
Everyone more or less knew this was gonna happen, except for the government.
that person
Oooohhhh, slowly but surely, something is happening:
they are now “strongly urging”
cornbread1
Next, PM Abe would vow to send each family 2 packs of hand sanitizers !
drlucifer
The government and experts.
Do the hustle
So, the amount of new cases is still rising daily. It might be time for Japan to get strict on social distancing and start closing public meeting places.
ClippetyClop
Everyone gonna be talking about this tonight in the bars & izakayas.
kurisupisu
Nothing to worry about!
When it is a thousand or two a day then it’ll be newsworthy....