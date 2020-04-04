Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases top 100 for first time

7 Comments
TOKYO

Some 118 people were newly infected with the coronavirus in Tokyo, NHK public broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing metropolitan government officials.

It marked the first time that daily confirmed cases exceeded 100 in the Tokyo area, bringing the number of confirmed cases there to 891, NHK said.

Tokyo's metropolitan government has strongly urged people to stay at home at the weekend as the mega-city faces a rising number of cases and as speculation simmers that Japan may declare a state of emergency, leading to lockdown.

Separately, a man in his 70s died on Saturday from the coronavirus in Kani, Gifu Prefecture, Kyodo news service reported.

It was the first fatal case in the prefecture, Kyodo added.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

dont worry, I’m sure the government will continue to do as little as possible

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Everyone more or less knew this was gonna happen, except for the government.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Oooohhhh, slowly but surely, something is happening:

they are now “strongly urging

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Next, PM Abe would vow to send each family 2 packs of hand sanitizers !

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Klaus

Everyone more or less knew this was gonna happen, except for the government

The government and experts.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

So, the amount of new cases is still rising daily. It might be time for Japan to get strict on social distancing and start closing public meeting places.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Everyone gonna be talking about this tonight in the bars & izakayas.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Nothing to worry about!

When it is a thousand or two a day then it’ll be newsworthy....

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

