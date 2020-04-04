Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases top 100 for first time

Some 118 people were newly infected with the coronavirus in Tokyo, NHK public broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing metropolitan government officials.

It marked the first time that daily confirmed cases exceeded 100 in the Tokyo area, bringing the number of confirmed cases there to 891, NHK said.

Tokyo's metropolitan government has strongly urged people to stay at home at the weekend as the mega-city faces a rising number of cases and as speculation simmers that Japan may declare a state of emergency, leading to lockdown.

Separately, a man in his 70s died on Saturday from the coronavirus in Kani, Gifu Prefecture, Kyodo news service reported.

It was the first fatal case in the prefecture, Kyodo added.

