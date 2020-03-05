Tokyo gov't urges people to refrain from cherry blossom parties in parks

The Tokyo government urged residents on Wednesday to refrain from joining parties at parks during the famed cherry blossom season, in the latest disruption caused by concerns over the new coronavirus.
The season, which is expected to start in mid-March, is traditionally celebrated with hanami -- or viewing parties -- in cherry blossom hotspots, with picnics organised beneath the trees.
The metropolitan government said such events have risks of spreading the virus, which has at least infected 284 people in Japan.
"It is expected to be crowded at parks and near rivers managed by the Tokyo government during the cherry blossom season," the government said in a statement.
"Please refrain from joining parties that involve food and drinks in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infections."
They said walking to enjoy sakura, or cherry blossom, is fine, but advised people to wear masks if they are coughing.
The affected areas include famous parks in Ueno and Yoyogi and also Sumida river.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stepped up measures to contain the virus, urging schools to close for several weeks and calling on organisers of large events to consider cancelling or delay.
Everything from football matches and music concerts have been affected, while sport's spring sumo tournament will be held behind closed doors.
Japan's cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike. Many tourists plan their entire trips around the blooms, and Japanese flock to parks in their millions to enjoy the spectacle.
Cherry blossoms symbolise the fragility of life in Japanese culture as full blooms only last about a week before the petals start falling off trees.
Weathernews, a weather forecasting firm near Tokyo, predicts the blooming will start on March 17 in Tokyo.© 2020 AFP
Burning Bush
The count hasn't changed in weeks.
Either:
A: The virus is not spreading at all or extremely slowly
B: There's a huge "conspiracy" and the government is hiding a massive infection.
Since the number of deaths is still in the single digits and the WHO claims that the fatality rate is about 1% to 2% then we can assume that actually A is true.
The virus is not spreading, it's been floating around Japan for over a month (in winter) and people aren't catching it.
Only_In_Japan
They said walking to enjoy sakura, or cherry blossom, is fine, but advised people to wear masks if they are coughing.
Masks don't do jack in stopping the spread of this virus. Stop telling people to wear them so that people who actually need them (people who suffer from chronic hay fever) can actually buy them.
noriahojanen
Open spaces with constant air flows are rather safe. Indoor activities for aged population should be first restricted.
Full blossoms usually come around the Tokyo areas in later March. By the time I assume the infection numbers will have levelled off or declined.
Jacob Buchner
What about Abe, will he have his annual viewing-party?