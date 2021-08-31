Tokyo August virus cases top 125,000, nearly triple July's record

Tokyo saw over 125,600 new coronavirus cases in August, almost triple the previous monthly record infections logged in July, according to figures released by the metropolitan government Tuesday.

The capital on Tuesday reported 2,909 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total for August to 125,606, and accounted for more than a third of its cumulative tally of 343,574. The August figure compares with 44,034 for July.

The seven-day rolling average in Tokyo, which has been under the latest COVID-19 state of emergency for over a month, stood at 3,520.7 per day, down 24.1 percent from the previous week. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms remained unchanged from the previous day at 287.

Japan has been battling the rapid spread of infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant, with the medical system close to its breaking point.

