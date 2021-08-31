Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo August virus cases top 125,000, nearly triple July's record

TOKYO

Tokyo saw over 125,600 new coronavirus cases in August, almost triple the previous monthly record infections logged in July, according to figures released by the metropolitan government Tuesday.

The capital on Tuesday reported 2,909 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total for August to 125,606, and accounted for more than a third of its cumulative tally of 343,574. The August figure compares with 44,034 for July.

The seven-day rolling average in Tokyo, which has been under the latest COVID-19 state of emergency for over a month, stood at 3,520.7 per day, down 24.1 percent from the previous week. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms remained unchanged from the previous day at 287.

Japan has been battling the rapid spread of infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant, with the medical system close to its breaking point.

Recent number of cases in Japan is about 6th in whole world despite still insufficient PCR test.

"medical system close to its breaking point"

Japan's medical system are already over breaking point, abandoned patients die at their home one after another.

"medical system close to its breaking point"

More case you have, more people will passed away at their home

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/08/40eaf307e5bf-84-covid-19-patients-died-at-home-in-japan-over-6-months-govt.html

If one were to look for the silver lining, close to over 99.9% of the total amount of cases will fully recover and have natural immunity, which is immensely better than vaccination.

