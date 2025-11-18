 Japan Today
Boy home sick falls from 4th-floor balcony while mother away

TOKYO

An elementary school boy who was home due to flu symptoms fell from his fourth-floor balcony at a residential building in Tokyo on Monday, police said.

The first-grader had taken a sick day and was left alone as his mother went out to get medicine. Police said he suffered leg injuries and was conscious while being transported to the hospital.

According to the health ministry, children with influenza can suddenly start running or dash out of their rooms, regardless of whether or not they have taken any medications.

Guardians should make sure entrances and windows are locked, and that a sick child rests in a room without access to a balcony, the ministry said.

In Monday's incident, the boy was found in an area of greenery at the residential building.

A woman who lives in the same building in Suginami Ward and has children in elementary and junior high school said the accident hits close to home.

"I would also go get medicine while leaving my child resting at home if he were little," she said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

