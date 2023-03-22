Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Tokyo cherry blossoms in full bloom, matching 2nd earliest record

0 Comments
TOKYO

Cherry blossoms were in full bloom on Wednesday in central Tokyo, matching 2013, 2020 and 2021 to become the second-earliest day in the year for the seasonal phenomena to occur since records began, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

More than 80 percent of the flowers on a Somei Yoshino tree at Yasukuni Shrine, used by the agency as a yardstick to measure the annual event, were in bloom, fulfilling the full-bloom criteria nine days earlier than average and five days earlier than in 2022.

The agency believes the trees' flowering in the capital was accelerated by temperatures having risen to around 20 degrees on several occasions since they began blooming Tuesday last week.

The trees in Tokyo were flowering at the earliest time since observations began in 1953, matching records seen in 2020 and 2021.

Cherry trees across Japan are blooming earlier than usual this year, the agency said, with similar scenes in cities such as Fukuoka, Osaka and Nagoya.

For the first time in three years, parks administered by the Tokyo metropolitan government, such as Ueno Park, have allowed people to gather for parties involving food and drinks during the cherry blossom season.

The Tokyo government had advised people to refrain from holding cherry blossom-viewing parties at parks and public spaces in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yushien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

5 Indispensable Kyushu Foods for your Pantry

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog