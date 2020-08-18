Tokyo confirms 207 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo confirmed on Tuesday 207 more coronavirus cases, the metropolitan government said.
The daily increase of infections compares with 161 reported Monday and 260 on Sunday.
The figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.
Editor's note: Story will be updated later.© KYODO
4 Comments
gakinotsukai
Please update with the tests numbers !!!
Reckless
Trending down! Great news! Heat stroke is more dangerous than coronavirus this month.
Kaerimashita
And so. This is a not particularly useful or meaningful number. Really frustrating the way the media and various governments have responded to and reported this
memoryfix
Why does the headline - time after time - blaze the case number across the headline like it’s some new record high when in fact it’s lower than before? Why don’t they headline it that just maybe that’s kinda good news? That is, if you feel it must be headlined at all.