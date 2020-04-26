72 new coronavirus cases in Tokyo on Sunday; lowest daily tally since April 1

Tokyo registered 72 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Kyodo news agency reported, the lowest daily tally since April 1.
The latest figures bring total coronavirus infections in Japan's capital city to more than 3,900 cases, according to statistics of Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
On Sunday, the total number of cases in Japan had reached 13,231, with 360 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said. The government has encouraged residents to stay indoors as much as possible during the Golden Week holiday period.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
Reckless
So that's how many billions of yen per life lost due to the economic pain?
geronimo2006
Good, but out of how many people tested?
Northernlife
So when are they going to start testing then..not just counting the infected ones needing medical treatment...
Mirai Hayashi
geronimo2006
That's precisely why the numbers are low. The numbers are the lowest on Sundays, because they are testing less people. Tomorrow, we'll be back up to 3 digits.