Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

72 new coronavirus cases in Tokyo on Sunday; lowest daily tally since April 1

2 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo registered 72 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Kyodo news agency reported, the lowest daily tally since April 1.

The latest figures bring total coronavirus infections in Japan's capital city to more than 3,900 cases, according to statistics of Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

On Sunday, the total number of cases in Japan had reached 13,231, with 360 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said. The government has encouraged residents to stay indoors as much as possible during the Golden Week holiday period.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Apartments in Japan

The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan.

English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required.

Sign Up

2 Comments
Login to comment

So that's how many billions of yen per life lost due to the economic pain?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good, but out of how many people tested?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So when are they going to start testing then..not just counting the infected ones needing medical treatment...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

geronimo2006

Good, but out of how many people tested?

That's precisely why the numbers are low. The numbers are the lowest on Sundays, because they are testing less people. Tomorrow, we'll be back up to 3 digits.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 16, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

7 Japan Travel Books To Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

6 High End Delivery/Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Convenience Stores Launch Plastic Guards, Queuing Spots to Fight COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #78: Japanese Turn to Zoom for Nomikais While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

7 Live Streams of Japan to Watch From Home

GaijinPot Travel