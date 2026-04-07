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A taxi stands next to a banner depicting Iran's new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, along a street in Tehran. Image: AFP
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Tokyo confirms Japanese national held by Iran freed

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TOKYO

Iran freed a Japanese national held since January, Tokyo said Tuesday, with Kyodo News reporting that the person was believed to be the Tehran bureau chief of broadcaster NHK.

It was the second release after the Japanese government announced last month that another Japanese national was freed by Iran.

"The Japanese embassy in Iran has confirmed that a Japanese national who was detained by Iranian authorities on January 20 was released on April 6 local time," government spokesman Minoru Kihara said.

"The ambassador in Iran directly met that person after release and confirmed they were in good health," Kihara told reporters.

Contacted by AFP, NHK was not immediately available to confirm the report.

Media reports had said earlier that the NHK bureau chief arrested on January 20 was sent to a prison known for holding political detainees.

A Japanese government spokesperson at the time told reporters that a Japanese citizen had been detained on that date but declined to give more details.

NHK had also declined to comment.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Great that they freed them, but why hold them in the first place? Just an outside observer's view here, but Iran seems to have been quite unfriendly to Japan over the years. Why? Japan has surely been a reliable customer for them. Why treat your clients badly?

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