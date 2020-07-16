Tokyo coronavirus cases could top 280 on Thursday, Koike says

Tokyo is likely to see coronavirus cases top 280 on Thursday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, in what would mark a record daily high for the Japanese capital.
"It's still incomplete, but I'm hearing that the number will be above 280," Koike told reporters, noting that the metropolis was conducting more than 4,000 tests on Thursday.
Editor: Story will be updated later.
3 Comments
ClippetyClop
Blimey, that ain't good. I've seen a lot of Tokyo cars here in town this last few weekends, and when this rainy season ends even more are gonna be flooding the surrounding kens with their potential virus.
The govt has some big decisions to make, and soon.
Objective
Why not just report the numbers of those who are seriously ill or dead?
Everyone on here seems to agree that the positive test numbers are not accurate so they shouldn't report them.
But I guess that wouldn't lead to clicks, would it?
Name28
The more they test, the more cases will be found. Anyway, I think during State of Emergency real cases were more, just tests were less.
So wearing masks and washing hands will be always helpful anyway.
CS
They are gradually easing us into it. I n a week it will be at 500
ohara
If theyre admitting to 280 the real number is stupendous.
JPGB
The numbers are already way beyond that. As others have been repeating over and over, this number is meaningless if we don't know how many tests were conducted on that day.
sir_bentley28
If you read through it, it sounds like possibilities to me. Nothing more.
Think for yourself, don't be sheep!
Christopher Glen
Most of these cases are among nightlife workers.
They won’t test Shinjuku office workers because they will find cases of asymptomatic people and they will be forced to shut down.
Nightlife workers are a convenient scape goat. They can be blacklisted without damaging Japan inc too much.
At this point, I’m not taking Koike that seriously.
Just the other day she said she still wants the Olympics
Raw Beer
People are still talking about the sniffles?!