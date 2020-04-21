Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo coronavirus support line for foreign residents set up

2 Comments
TOKYO

To respond to a range of inquiries from foreign nationals whose first language is not Japanese regarding uncertainty brought about by the spread of the novel coronavirus and its impacts on their lives, a new call center has been established as part of emergency response measures being implemented by the Tokyo metropolitan government as follows.

Details

Tokyo Coronavirus Support Center for Foreign Residents

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed weekends and holidays)

 Tel: 0120-296-004 (Toll free)

Language support: Assistance will be available in Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Nepali, Indonesian, Tagalog, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Cambodian and Burmese.

Other information

Questions or concerns regarding Tokyo’s emergency measures, as well as questions regarding the system to issue payments to businesses for cooperation in suspending operations to stop the spread of the virus, can be directed to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government State of Emergency Measures Consultation Center at 03-5388-0567 (Assistance available in Japanese only).

Consultations regarding prevention of the spread of novel coronavirus, testing, and related medical care can still be directed to the Tokyo Novel Coronavirus Call Center at 0570-550-571 (Assistance available in Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean).

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Really nice of them to do this, many countries do not offer this kind of assistance in multiple languages.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The advice will be ‘stay at home’ as there is not any treatment for ridding the body of the virus.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

