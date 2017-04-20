Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×
Freelance photographer Yuichi Sugimoto attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo in this 2015 file photo. Photo: Reuters
national

Court dismisses journalist's request that travel ban be lifted

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo District Court dismissed Wednesday a suit brought by a Japanese freelance photographer seeking the quashing of a government order to surrender his passport, with the ruling further hurting his hopes of traveling to work in war-torn Syria.

In the lawsuit, Yuichi Sugimoto, 60, claimed the Foreign Ministry's order that he forfeit his passport was an infringement of his right to freedom of travel and of the freedom of the press guaranteed by the Constitution.

But the court said the right to freedom of travel could be restricted for the sake of public welfare, with authorities considering his Syria travel plan too dangerous to allow.

"The foreign minister's judgment to stop the plaintiff's travel was reasonable since (the court does) not accept that he was gathering precise information and analyzing the possible danger there," Presiding Judge Takao Furuta said.

Sugimoto said at a press conference held after the ruling that he plans to appeal the decision.

According to the ruling, the ministry ordered Sugimoto to hand in his passport in February 2015. The decision was made due to an assessment that he would very likely be in danger as he planned to travel to Syria immediately after Islamic State released beheading videos of two Japanese hostages held in the country.

It was the first time the ministry used the passport law to confiscate travel documents in order to protect an individual's life.

The court also rejected the plaintiff's claim that it was unconstitutional that the ministry issued him in April the same year a special passport that was not valid for travel to Syria and Iraq.

© KYODO

Bringing new ideas to life in Tokyo

An enjoyable lifestyle in an elegant modern residence. A true international community welcomes you warmly.

MORI LIVING

View More
  • Sort by
  • Oldest
  • Latest
  • Popular

6 Comments
Login to comment

This is beyond absurd. Is this N Korea or Cuba? How can a democratic country restrict the free movement if one of its law abiding citizens?

1

If the court says traveling in Syria is life threatening, Japan must accept any refugee from Syria. It cannot turn down any refugee application saying the situation in Syria is not life threatening.

This ruling could be an opening of floodgate.

0

The same people who complain about this will be the same that will blame Abe/Japanese Government not doing enough to rescue Japanese hostages held in Syria.

-1

I applaud the courts! Well done! There is absolutely no reason for government to be liable for this fool when ISIS decides to behead him. I would though give him the right to travel but on condition of public announcement and signing a paper that government is no longer liable for him in any sense and no negotiations will take place once he is caught.

Maybe iffy PR but there is a 50/50 chance that Japan has one less idiot using its public resources.

1

@Alex Einz, I agree with half of what you've written.

I would though give him the right to travel but on condition of public announcement and signing a paper that government is no longer liable for him in any sense and no negotiations will take place once he is caught.

Unfortunately, the the court has chosen to take away his right of free travel so this can't happen. I do NOT applaud the courts decision.

1

The guy is publicly testing the limits in an uncertain area, and paying the price for it. Never mess with bureaucracy.

With no passport he cannot even fly to Hawaii, though. Seems a bit harsh to lose one's passport entirely..

0

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration