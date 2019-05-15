Tokyo court orders car owner to pay NHK fee

The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday ruled that the owner of a car with a navigation system capable of receiving television signals should pay the monthly subscription fee for Japan's public broadcaster.
It was the first court ruling on whether car owners should pay NHK fees for TV-equipped navigation systems. The broadcast law obliges anyone who possesses a TV signal receiver to sign a contract with Japan Broadcasting Corp, commonly known as NHK.
The ruling came after the Supreme Court in March ordered owners of cellphones with TV functionality to pay the subscription fee.
In the latest case, a women living in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, filed the suit against NHK to confirm she did not have to pay the subscription fee. During the trial, she argued the navigation system was unable to receive TV signals when her car was in the parking space outside her home and she did not purchase the system to watch television.
But Presiding Judge Hiromi Morita said there was no evidence that TV signals could not be received as claimed and the court could not rule out the possibility that the navigation system had been partly purchased for the purpose.
NHK charges about 2,500 yen per month for terrestrial channels.© KYODO
SaikoPhysco
Take the navigation system out and buy one that will not receive NHK. The easier things become for NHK, revenue wise, the more the company will slack on content. Now that they will not be beholding to their viewers things will go down hill.
Chip Star
Unwantrd and uninvited.
Chip Star
*Unwanted
Spitfire
First cellphones,then satnavs,next will be any device capable of going online.
Wow,not only are we having the government's propaganda forced on us at every turn we will soon have to pay for it as well even if have no intention of watching or listening to it.
I hear NHK salaries are very lucrative indeed and why not shift the HQ from some of the costliest land in Tokyo to a place where real estate is much more reasonable,helping to cut costs and to reduce the depopulation of the inane.
Spitfire
inane should have said inaka,a Freudian slip by my MacBook?
Do the hustle
The whole thing with NHK is just a scam. I’ve lived in japan for the better part of twenty years and never watch Japanese TV. I have had many arguments with the scalpers that come around collecting NHK fees for nothing. Just because you have a device that is capable of receiving TV signals does not make you liable to pay extortion fees. NHK should be set up as a pay per view channel that you only pay for if you watch it. This is what makes the current system extortion. It’s difficult to believe the way the courts make people pay for something they don’t use. If people were only made to pay if they watch NHK, I’m quite sure it would start losing money hand over fist. I had one scalper tell me I had to pay because I watch DVDs. I just laughed at him and closed the door.
sensei258
Thanks to the passing of many fat Brown envelopes, anyone who owns something that has the capability to receive NHK, even if they never watch it, must pay the subscription fee according to the law. That same law provides no penalty at all for not paying the fee. So we just ignore the collector when he comes to the door.
Alfie Noakes
Making the peasants pay for their brainwashing, how cynical can you get.
forzaducati
The other day it was reported that thanks to a couple of loony judges, NHK raked in an extra 20.9 billion Yen in revenues over fiscal year 2018, making the total amount they received in 2018 a whopping and a record amount of 712 billion Yen. Is that really necessary in order to sustain this company? If they have to receive fees from owning a TV or similar device, a few hundred Yen a month would more than suffice it seems. Time to check out that Outfit for all to see what they are doing with all that money.
Simon Foston
Do the hustleToday 07:23 am JST
The slush funds would run dry in no time.
stepoutsidethebox
Insert meme: NHK holding a banana. "Is this a TV?'
kohakuebisu
It might be helpful to know why the woman launched this case. She wanted to confirm that she didn't have to pay? Was her neighbourhood collector harassing her?
zichi
There's no penalty for not paying.
BertieWooster
How come we get fined ¥6,000 for using a cell phone in a car when it's OK to watch TV while driving?
Do the hustle
Actually, this is not quite true. They introduced a ¥2,000 penalty for those who refuse to pay. However, there is no law to make you pay it.
AgentX
Don't even open the door for the collector.
Aly Rustom
That's exactly what it is. These judges are as corrupt as the politicians if not more.
exactly. its ridiculous.
zichi
Had an NHK caller last week. Just told him over the video intercom I didn't have a TV, which is true. He apologized and left.
papigiulio
Hey the National Harassment Klan has struck again. Seriously, all they know is harassment for money. ANY other company who would do this would get sued.
Serious question, why does ONLY NHK force people to pay for subscriptions, no other cable tv channel does this. Why are they still allowed to harass the people for money.
Goodlucktoyou
I have 3 cars and 4 TVs and 3 phones and 5 computers. I don’t watch NHK because it is controlled by Abe’s best friend and the weather is always wrong and the English translation has that annoying woman. I watch YouTube only.
my question is, do I have to pay the fee 15 times a month for not using it?
and, if go overseas for a month or two, do I still have to pay?
Mirai Hayashi
This is ROBBERY! When I buy a TV or a Nav for my car, I don't actively subscribe to NHK so why the hell should I pay for it? Thats like me saying, I charge people to speak to me, so every time you say something to me, you have to pay me.
You can't just charge people who didn't ask for your services. NHK needs make themselves a proper cable tv provider like Wowow or Star TV and provide services to those who WANT to subscribe.
Every time NHK tries to collect from me, I simply tell them, " hey, I don't know you. Your just some old dude in a hard hat, who shows up to my house soliciting money for services that I never purchased. If you wan't me to pay for this, do what the other services providers do. Send me a proper bill with my name and contract number printed on it, and I will happily pay it. Until then, stop harassing me by asking for money for something I never subscribed to"
Toshihiro
Well, you just gave cellphone manufacturers an idea to rake in more profits for the NHK. I really don't get why the NHK is overly keen on getting their subscription fee from any device with a TV function? What's next, a smart watch with a TV function would also be charged?
Pukey2
Navigation systems today, computers tomorrow.
sir_bentley28
hahzhahahahahahahahahahahahaha (inhales) hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
(wipes tears of laughter from my eyes) Oh.....wow!
This is as stupid as saying "Anyone with any form of mobility other than your legs must pay for using the road"
You can't charge someone for buying/owning that they use for their own purpose and ASSUME they are using it to use your useless services. I can already picture the NHK people on the freeway doing 80km/h pulling up beside my car talking about "I'm from NHK. You have to pay!" Can't wait to get my "No NHK" bumper sticker!
Bugle Boy of Company B
Don't talk to strangers, kids! Especially those with an NHK name tag!
zichi
I pay a monthly subscription to watch BBC World News, so why can't NHK do the same so it's only available for those paying a subscription? Monthly rate, cheaper yearly rate.
tooheysnew
What everyone needs to understand is that the Japanese government is broke.
It has one of, if not the largest foreign debt in the world.
Thus, the need to hound people to pay their fees, taxes & pensions.
zichi
What foreign debt are you talking about?
garypen
There is no video displayed when the car is moving, unless the owner has hacked the unit.
garypen
Every TV and DVR (HDD Recorder) has a smartcard for BS/CS. Why not extend that functionality to terrestrial. Don't pay the NHK fee? Then, you can't watch.
BTW, while the vast majority of non-Japanese on this site claim to never watch NHK, it is still quite popular with Japanese citizens, and has some of the highest rated shows in the country.
Personally, I enjoy some of their entertainment, documentary, educational, and lifestyle programming. Their baseball and sumo coverage is quite good, as well. They'll probably be the primary broadcaster in Japan for the Olympics, as well, if one is into that sort of thing.
As for their news being slanted, I don't watch it. And, other than in Russia, China, and North Korea, there is no news organization more biased and propagandizing than the US' own Fox News.
Pukey2
zichi:
If I had a TV, I'd rather pay for subscription to BBC than to NHK. At least the former produces good quality programmes (sold throughout the world). I really don't want to watch a channel which has to follow the teachings of Abe.
SaikoPhysco
@Zichi, yes it is not "foreign" debt, meaning very little of Japan's debt is held by foreigners but, debt is debt. It does not make it any better just because it is not held much outside of Japan. Japan is $13 Trillion in debt... the USA, with almost 3 times Japan's population and a massive military with many wars is $22 Trillion in debt. Where has Japan spent all the money.
Spitfire
Saiko,
I often wonder the exact same thing.They certainly haven’t spent it on the public schools.
Chip Star
Car dealerships will install an override toggle switch.
Joshua Cromarty
https://facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10157238201701948&id=776426947
taj
Next time you are shopping for a car, phone, or any other product that contains communicaitions technology ask first: is this capable of receiving NHK? Yes? Ok, then find me one that doesn't.
There must be a Nav system manufacturer that would be willing to make one that can't get NHK. They could market it on that alone. And your car dealership should know that there is demand for exactly this functionality.
drlucifer
Abe gave Ivanka US$50million of our hard earned taxes with no strings attached abd u say the government is broke.
wanderlust
Similar to the BBC, except that they use covert surveillance, a fleet of draconian TV detector vans to detect if households have a TV but have no licence. However they do reduce fees by 50% for the registered blind people (severely sight impaired)!
zizou2016
In the first place, why this women filed the suit ? Did someone from NHK saw her watching TV in her car and ask for fee? Impossible, illogical.
Thousands of people can watch TV from their cars, starting with the official cars from the government. So NHK would or should first ask the government to pay.
A few years ago, an association fighting for the benefits of users filed the broadcaster about payment for cellphones viewers. I think the suit was filed by the responsible himself of the association in order to protect users and prevent NHK to start asking for fees. I do not think the responsible was himself a target. It did result in a court order in favor of NHK. My point is that as long as NHK does not require anything, just keep quiet. No need for any preventive action.
Raw Beer
Yeah, as long as you do not sign the contract. Once you sign it, you must pay.
Anyway, I just tell the guy I don't have a TV and I don't own a car. And say good bye.
For some reason, my Japanese skill really worsens whenever the NHK guy shows up.
dee
i stupidly paid this for the first few years, then after a while i stopped and enjoyed watching my bill increase each time the guy came calling in the vain hope of collecting. it was about 200000円 last i remember.
zizou2016
Same here.
Francisco Araújo
Even though I hate the predatory system they set up and the ridiculous fees they charge, we do have to remember that NHK does not use all its money TV content.
Most people forget the HD format (back in the 80's) and Ultra-HD (both 4K and 8K) was researched and developed by NHK. Those technologies benefited everyone around the world and set the standards to what we now consider good picture quality. So some of those insane fees do go towards R&D, which is not necessarily bad, but that does not excuse those predatory charging systems.
Realization
What was the result of the case that NHK fund cheating ?
Any one know this?
zichi
dee
¥200,000? You are either wrong or someone is stealing from you. The NHK license fee is about ¥15,000 for Terrestrial Contract and ¥25,000 for Satellite Contract.
SaikoPhysco
Yes I know there is debt exceeding one quadrillion yen (US$10.46 trillion), a shade under 30% is owned by foreign entities.
Pukey2
Watch TV on my computer monitors, iPads and iPhone using plala hikari tv, but actually mostly only use it for watching BBC. Get most of my TV off the net.
smithinjapan
So, the Tokyo court supports watching TV while Driving? That's what they've stated here.
dee
zichi
no, it's the monthly bill, accumulating over many years of not being paid.
zichi
dee
I don't understand. The fee is only liable when a NHK contract is signed and once signed almost impossible to cancel. You are then under legal contract to pay. So ¥200,000 would be about 13 years, right?
tooheysnew
@zichi
Source - Forbes magazine.
The Japanese public debt exceeded one quadrillion yen or about US$10.46 trillion in 2013, more than twice the country's annual gross domestic product. By 2015, the figure rose to US$11.06 trillion.
Japan is the most indebted country in the world, carrying a substantial debt roughly 233% of GDP on its shoulders.
The ‘runner-up’ is Greece with 177%, which is still relatively small in comparison
therougou
Really? That's more than I pay for Netflix and Prime combined.
zichi
tooheysnew
Sorry but in the first post you said "largest foreign debt" so I asked which "foreign debt" when you actually mean domestic debt of which 30% is foreign owned. I don't disagree with the rest. 25% of taxes paid is used for servicing that debt. Consumes 25% of the income without reducing the size of the debt.
As of 2010, Japan possesses 13.7% of the world's private financial assets (the third largest in the world) at an estimated $13.5 trillion.
Assets greater than debts,
YuriOtani
Pay the HNK fee and help support the country you live in!
zichi
YuriOtani
I've already done that in many ways like my taxes used for schools but have no children, taxes used for roads but have no car, so no, not NHK fee when I have no TV.
gogogo
Don't connect the antenna ... you can't watch TV in your car, case closed.
rainyday
Its really ludicrous to be maintaining the pretense that NHK fees are part of a contract (voluntary) rather than a tax (compulsory) at this point. If they want to charge everyone NHK tax then they should do that and save us the mockery of pretending everyone with a device that is technically capable of receiving a signal from NHK is an avid NHK viewer who decided they wanted to pay 2500 Yen a month for it.
roughneck
This information is not correct. It is 2,520 yen for 2 months.
https://pid.nhk.or.jp/jushinryo/multilingual/english/index.html
Do the hustle
You mean public debt not foreign debt. And, it is the largest in the world. It is nearly double the US public debt. The liberal government has doubled Australia’s public debt in the last five years.
tooheysnew
I got my foreign & domestic debts mixed up - thanks for pointing it out.
my real point is that the government needs every penny it can scrounge up, & will use any excuse & any means possible to do so
Belrick
This is not an obligation, this is a forced payment for something you don't want to buy!
NHK are scum!
Belrick
We support it in many ways. There is no way the country is supported by the NHK theft!
Belrick
He's not wrong. They add on 'fines' and it mounts up very quickly! My ex wife was charged over ¥270,000 - we had no TV and won our case. But now with them going after cellphone users and car navigation system owners, they're bending the law to suit themselves!
bullfighter
In Britain you will pay 154.50 pounds (about 22000 yen) per/year for a BBC licence if you have a television receiver. And, I mean you will pay. They don't play nice the way NHK does.
You can be fined up to 1000 pounds (140,000 yen) plus court costs. You can be jailed if you do not pay up.
https://www.tvlicensing.co.uk/check-if-you-need-one/topics/detection-and-penalties-top5
The argument that "I never watch the BBC" does not get you off the hook. The argument that "All the programs are in a language I don't understand" does not get you off the hook.
I would suggest that anyone who as managed to avoid paying the NHK fee in Japan not try the same thing with the BBC fee in Britain.
Raw Beer
BTW, anyone who has signed (hankoed) a contract and wants to stop paying, my understanding is that you can always call NHK and tell them you no longer have a TV, and they will cancel the contract.
As far as I know, there is no way for them to check whether you have a TV or not.
englisc aspyrgend
If they want to support a national broadcaster they need to adopt a less cumbersome and flawed system. Just impose a legally enforceable fee on any household with a device capable of accessing NHK content. Simples.
Spitfire
YuriOtani,
I normally agree with most of your posts but not this time.
NHK has become a mouthpiece of the LDP and Abe.
The whole point of paying a license fee is so that NHK can remain politically neutral......not needing commercials and outside influences.
However,once Abe appointed one of his buddies as president we knew that both the game and neutrality was up.
Spitfire
Bullfighter,
Good points but at least the BBC puts out decent programs and is relatively neutral especially compared to NHK.
The whole point of the license fee is to allow the channel to be impartial to outside influences.
NHK is far from impartial.
Chip Star
No, it's not.
Chip Star
We do with our income, city, and consumption taxes. Can I go to your house, clean your toilet, and expect you to pay? No, because you didn't ask me to do it.
HBJ
Does this story mean that additional NHK licences should be bought for each device capable of broadcasting NHK - or that one licence covers one person (household) with an unlimited number of devices?
The story doesn’t say, so I’m presuming that the lady in question doesn’t have a licence for home use either (maybe she doesn’t have a TV).
spinningplates
Raw Beer:
"my understanding is that you can always call NHK and tell them you no longer have a TV, and they will cancel the contract."
I would say your understanding is incorrect, but I guess you never know....maybe they'll refund fees if you explain you got rid of your TV a few years ago too?
Has anyone actually tried this?
cleo
Yes. When the country switched over to digital terrestrial, we hadn't yet bought a new telly and so were without a TV. At first we didn't bother, since we were intending to get a new set when we got around to it.
A few months later we still hadn't got a new telly (Son said he wanted to buy us one out of his first bonus, so we decided to wait).
I called NHK, told them we didn't have a TV and wanted to cancel our contract. The lady was very nice and polite, and sent us a form which we filled in with the details of when we stopped having a TV, sent it back, and I think it was about a week later we got a refund for the amount left on the contract, back-dated to the day digital started.
It couldn't have been easier.
And of course when we got our new telly up and running, we started paying again. We're not freeloaders.
bogva
A lot of misinforming posts here!The fee is for a household no matter how many devices!
If a family member possesses even one device that can receive TV signals the home is obliged to pay. If on top of that the home has BS antenna in use price rises to include BS reception.
Once signing NHK contract it's very difficult to get off the hookWhy NHK is not implementing subscription like the paid channels (Sky Perfect, Wowow) is because they are considered public broadcaster and obliged to assure reception of TV signal to all parts of Japan. They are the only channels that some distant regions rely on for hazard information, etc.
I'm sure they get funded by the state but also rely on the law for collecting fees. The problem is those fees are way too high and there is no punishable law before you sign a contract.
dougthehead13
Aly Rustom Today 08:35 am JST
Judges are only complying with the current law, which was approved in the National Diet. You can totally disagree with the current law, but you can't blame the judges for simply complying with the law.
You don't want a judge to hand down a sentence that's against the law. That would be an act of "prevarication" that could cost a criminal sanction against you. And the end of his professional career.
Unfortunately, the laws have to be obeyed. Like it or not. The good thing about democracies is that in the future there may be a change of power that can rectify these disproportionate and unjust laws.
But this work of modifying the current law. It belongs only to the legislators of the National Diet. No judge of any court can do that.