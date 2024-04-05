Tokyo crowds revel as cherry blossoms reach full bloom

Tourists and residents packed Tokyo's top cherry blossom spots on Thursday to enjoy the full bloom that has arrived in the Japanese capital later than usual this year because of cold weather.
The elegant dark branches bursting with pink and white flowers -- known as sakura in Japanese -- spilled over the moat of the imperial palace, where people gathered to snap photos or simply take in the view.
"Cherry blossoms are so symbolic and make everything around you feel joyful and beautiful," Michitaka Saito, 68, told AFP.
"It makes me feel that I've made a good start on the year ahead," said Saito, who makes an annual visit to Chidorigafuchi Park beside the moat in central Tokyo.
Sakura season traditionally accompanies the beginning of the new fiscal year in Japan, representing fresh starts but also the fleeting impermanence of life.
Eiko Hirose, 76, said that enjoying the cherry blossoms with her husband Sadao "means I'm healthy, and he's good, and we all have a good time".
"We take it for granted that we can see it next year again, but who knows? Something may happen," she said.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) declared on Thursday that the country's most common and popular somei yoshino variety of cherry tree was in full bloom, four days later than average for the city.
While the agency attributes this year's tardy blooms to cold weather, it has raised the alarm that climate change is making the delicate petals appear sooner in the long term.
Last year's sakura began to flower on March 14 -- the joint earliest date on record along with 2020 and 2021 -- and hit full bloom on March 22.
"Since 1953, the average start date for cherry blossoms to bloom in Japan has been becoming earlier at the rate of approximately 1.2 days per 10 years," the JMA says.
"The long-term increase in temperature is thought to be a factor" as well as other reasons such as the urban heat island effect, according to the agency.
Tourism to Japan has been booming since pandemic-era border restrictions were lifted, and an international crowd was also out enjoying the scenery on Thursday.
Kamilla Kielbowska, a 35-year-old from New York, planned her third trip to Japan around the blossoms.
"We arrived here on, I believe, March 23. And I was joking... 'OK, we gotta go to this park straight from the airport, I cannot miss sakura.'"
But "it was super cold, and no trees were blossoming. And I was a little bit sad, but hoping that I'll still see them in full blossom before I leave."
"It definitely lived up to expectations," she said, calling the sight "marvelous" and "very magical".
Katsuhiro Miyamoto, professor emeritus at Kansai University, estimates the economic impact of cherry blossom season in Japan, from travel to parties held under the flowers, at 1.1 trillion yen this year, up from 616 billion yen in 2023.© 2024 AFP
Tom Selleck
people in japan stir into life when the sakura bloom. the long cameras come out. ideas become heightened: of love, lust, music, food, plans, etc.
kurisupisu
….
Nature doesn’t keep a timetable for human expectations and that is not alarming…
TokyoLiving
Best cherry blossoms in the world !!!...
PTownsend
I agree, it's a wonderful time to be in Japan, also many other places around the world where Japan has gifted cherry trees, and anywhere else cherry tress blossom.
KazukoHarmony
Yesterday, I was walking through Kokyu Gaien National Garden, located between Tokyo Station and the Imperial Palace, and those blossoms were still mostly in the bud. Not surprising, because Tokyo’s had so little sunshine over the past week.
earsay
@Tom Selleck
Lust??? Lol!!!
quercetum
Somei Yoshino blossoms are unattractive pale white in today’s overcast. It is an over planted variety of cherry.
@Magnum P.I.
Lust…yes, a few petals fall on the hair of girl you’re sitting with underneath a cherry tree in a park. You reach over to pick the petals from her hair. The light first touch on the head will set off hormones and trigger the lust in her.
BigP
“The light first touch on the head will set off hormones and trigger”….. big trouble for touching her, police, court and ¥¥¥¥.
Better to keep your hands to yourself
Chabbawanga
Lol. Whut?
Strangerland
The city I live in has cherry blossoms all over it, and there are some extremely beautiful neighborhoods.
But to be fair, Japan just has them everywhere.
kurisupisu
@quercetum
Go for it!
kurisupisu
….
Which ‘city’ is that then?
Strangerland
Just outside Vancouver.
grund
I have always liked this season in Japan. It reminds me a bit of Christmas back home in that the atmosphere and peoples mood seems to change. People admire the blossoms around town and seem a bit more lighthearted and happier than usual. Let's just hope the weather will be good this weekend.
Entuojo
Sounds like a great place to reside. Thanks for sharing.
Jimizo
Very true.
Canada is an extremely beautiful country. I had the pleasure of seeing more of it recently.
Fabulous place.
wallace
Yesterday coming back from a shopping trip we drove on a riverside road lined with thousands of cherry trees in blossom. I wanted to get the blue plastic out and sit on the bus floor with an onigiri or something.
Strangerland
I look up at the mountains every day and am blown away at the stark beauty here. And it seems to extend in hundreds of kilometers in each direction I've traveled.
Shane Sommerville
They make me tingle inside. Best time of the year.
Steven Mccarthy
Those are not “cherry blossoms.”
ClippetyClop
You already quoted the reason, "the joint earliest date on record". Perhaps that is when records began?
No they do not. It's staggering to think that having lived here for 30 years you haven't noticed it.
That "science" is still valid. Why would you think that it isn't?
Overall, your post is one of the dimmest I've ever read here.
wallace
Just a bunch of people enjoying the simple pleasure of enjoying the blossoms.