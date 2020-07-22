Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk on a crossing at Shibuya in Tokyo. Tokyo's cumulative coronavirus case total is certain to top the 10,000 mark on Wednesday, Gov Yuriko Koike said. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo's cumulative coronavirus case total to top 10,000 on Wednesday

6 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo's cumulative coronavirus case total is certain to top the 10,000 mark on Wednesday as the capital's governor, Yuriko Koike, said more than 230 new infections are expected to be reported later in the day.

On Tuesday, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 237 new cases of the virus, bringing the city's cumulative total to 9,816.

Since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted in late May, there has been a surge in the number of new infections in Tokyo and other urban areas across Japan.

In July, Tokyo, which confirmed its first infection on Jan. 24, has seen triple-digit single-day new case totals on all but two days. A record 293 cases were reported Friday.

Koike is set to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. in which she is expected to urge Tokyoites to avoid unnecessary outings during a four-day holiday from Thursday, according to officials at the metropolitan government.

On July 15, the metropolitan government raised its pandemic alert to the highest of four available levels, indicating "infections are spreading."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

travel campaign, Trying to increase capacities to 10,000, all whilst covid cases keep rising throughout the great country of Nippon.

America, Brasil and India have all prioritised the economy over health of their people. How’s it turned out for them?

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Cumulative total... is that active total, or does it include recovered patients, too?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I thought Japan and it’s “cultural standard” beat the virus. That’s what Taro Aso said. So it must be true?!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

That is the same as 1 day in Florida, USA. I hope we keep doing whatever it we are doing because I think its working.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

And that is just the people who have been tested!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

That is not the active total.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

The Resona Group App is a One-stop Resource for all Your Banking Needs

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide To Visiting Tokyo Disneyland With Children

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

What Am I Eating? A Guide to Japanese Convenience Store Onigiri

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog