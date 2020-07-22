Tokyo's cumulative coronavirus case total to top 10,000 on Wednesday

People walk on a crossing at Shibuya in Tokyo. Tokyo's cumulative coronavirus case total is certain to top the 10,000 mark on Wednesday, Gov Yuriko Koike said.

Tokyo's cumulative coronavirus case total is certain to top the 10,000 mark on Wednesday as the capital's governor, Yuriko Koike, said more than 230 new infections are expected to be reported later in the day.

On Tuesday, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 237 new cases of the virus, bringing the city's cumulative total to 9,816.

Since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted in late May, there has been a surge in the number of new infections in Tokyo and other urban areas across Japan.

In July, Tokyo, which confirmed its first infection on Jan. 24, has seen triple-digit single-day new case totals on all but two days. A record 293 cases were reported Friday.

Koike is set to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. in which she is expected to urge Tokyoites to avoid unnecessary outings during a four-day holiday from Thursday, according to officials at the metropolitan government.

On July 15, the metropolitan government raised its pandemic alert to the highest of four available levels, indicating "infections are spreading."

