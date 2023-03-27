Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno Photo: REUTERS file
national

Tokyo demands China free Japanese national detained in Beijing

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Tokyo has demanded that China release a Japanese national who was detained in Beijing earlier this month, Japan’s top government spokesperson said Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference that Japan's embassy in China was informed by the Chinese authority that a Japanese man in his 50s was taken into custody in Beijing earlier in March over allegedly violating domestic law.

Matsuno said the Japanese government has since demanded the early release of the Japanese national. Japan also requested that Chinese authorities allow the man access to Japanese consulate officials. He said Japan's government is providing as much support for the man as possible, including communicating with relevant parties.

A Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma Inc acknowledged that the man detained in Beijing is an employee of the firm, but declined to disclose further details, including his name, position and whether he is based in China. The company said it was seeking information from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

There have been more than a dozen other cases involving Japanese citizens who had business or other connections with China being arrested over allegations including spying. A Japanese diplomat was detained for questioning in 2022 and was released hours later, prompting strong protests from Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

Tokyo and Beijing have been increasingly at odds in recent years as Japan considers China's growing influence in the region as threat to its national security and the economy.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

violating domestic law

When in Rome... Or their laws do not apply to Japanese citizens? Why not stage a rescue operation, and smuggle him out in a cardboard box, and fly him back to Japan in a private jet?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

informed by the Chinese authority that a Japanese man in his 50s was taken into custody in Beijing earlier in March over allegedly violating domestic law.

In any normal civilized country the exact charge and law would have been provided. And access to the detainees consulate would have been made. But this is China. What a joke of a country.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It's what they do, kind of like the Yakuza

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Pathetic, authoritarian China at it again.

The man is likely innocent - he should be given full consular access and the right to a lawyer immediately.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

