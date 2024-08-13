 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo deploys AI to detect fires, collapsed buildings for rapid quake response

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government has launched an artificial intelligence system that uses high-altitude cameras to detect fires and building collapses in real-time to accelerate its initial disaster response during major earthquakes.

Japan's weather agency last week issued its first-ever advisory warning of an increased risk of a megaquake along the Nankai Trough running between central and southwestern Japan.

The AI-driven system analyzes footage from high-resolution cameras, with two installed at the Tokyo metropolitan government building and one each at a bridge near Tokyo Bay and a location in the western part of the metropolitan area, the local authorities and system developer Hitachi Ltd. said.

The system automatically identifies fires and structural collapses, providing the information to relevant agencies such as the police, fire department and the Japan Self-Defense Forces to enable quicker response efforts.

According to a damage assessment released by the Tokyo metropolitan government in 2022, a Nankai Trough megaquake could generate tsunami 2 to 2.6 meters high along the Tokyo Bay area.

There is also a 70 percent chance of a massive earthquake occurring directly beneath Tokyo within the next 30 years. A powerful earthquake centered under southern Tokyo could result in about 6,100 deaths and damage to around 194,000 buildings.

The system began full-scale operation in March. By the end of the fiscal year through March 2025, two additional cameras will be activated at Tokyo Skytree, expanding coverage to include nearly all of the capital's 23 wards and parts of the western area.

The AI reviews camera footage to identify smoke or structural damage, displaying the information on a screen with reports and maps. It can also detect areas densely packed with wooden houses, allowing authorities to prioritize areas at higher risk of severe damage.

Previously, cameras were operated manually, making it difficult to obtain accurate information immediately after a disaster. A Tokyo metropolitan government official said, "We try to use advanced technology to quickly assess the full scope of the damage."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Budget Travel Tips For Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo