Tokyo digs out from heavy snow; transport disruptions remain

The Japanese capital of Tokyo on Tuesday dug out from more than 20 cm of snow that had snarled traffic, trapping cars on bridges and in tunnels, although transport delays remained around the metropolis.
The snow that began on Monday morning tapered off early on Tuesday after dumping some 23 cm on a city that rarely has snow accumulate, with freezing temperatures keeping snow-choked roads slick and pedestrians wary.
Most commuter lines were operating normally, but a number of train services were canceled and highways remained closed, while airports struggled to clear a backlog of flights.
Canceled flights and a lack of transport left 6,000 people stuck at Narita airport overnight.
"I slept on the floor last night, but at least my flight to Hawaii will leave later today, so I'm looking forward to that," one woman told national broadcaster NHK.
More than 740 traffic accidents due to the snow were reported, and 67 people were injured from falls as of last night, NHK added.
About 50 cars got stuck and unable to move on the Rainbow Bridge along Tokyo's waterfront on Monday night, while traffic jams set off by heavy snow trapped a number of cars inside a tunnel for as much as 10 hours.
The Japanese capital often sees snow at least once a year, but it rarely accumulates.
mlg4035
So glad I grew up in the Pacific Northwest! 23cm of snow is nothing!
Disillusioned
Heavy snow? It was just a little more than a dusting! I couldn’t imagine the chaos if more than 30cm fell in Tokyo.
nandakandamanda
The problem with snow in Tokyo is that the rest of the country has to watch them learning how to deal with it on the TV news.
For much of Japan it is just part of everyday life.
papigiulio
I'm jealous, id love to see some snow in Osaka, the weather is quite mild today.
Haaa Nemui
From 10am to 10pm at least in this neck of the woods... 12 hours of continuous snowfall is pretty decent... at least where I'm from it would be if it ever snowed more than once in 70 years.
Cricky
It's beautiful I'm mesmerised with how clean and bright things look even after an avalanche from the neighbors roof gave me a brisk awakening. Wasn't expecting that. Could have ruined my moment. Be looking up for the rest of the day.
cucashopboy
The problem with snow in Tokyo is that the rest of the country has to watch them learning how to deal with it on the TV news.
...and extremely patronising advice from newcasters telling people to take smaller steps to as not to fall over.
paradoxbox
i watched a guy try to shovel snow off his roof by throwing the shovel up in the air, the shovel of course landed right on his car putting a huge dent in the hood.
that moment right there made this snowfall worth it.
bosphorus
Walked through Yoyogi park in the morning, it was a snowy wonderland.