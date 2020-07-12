Tokyo Disney parks cancel Halloween, Christmas, other seasonal events

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

Like Disney properties in other countries, Tokyo Disney Resort owes its success to its ability to recreate the atmosphere of wonder and whimsy found in the animated worlds that serve as its inspiration. However, Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea have now achieved the ambition of countless holiday children’s movie villains by cancelling Christmas.

The decision comes shortly after the reopenings of the two Tokyo-named, Chiba Prefecture-located amusement parks, which ended months of closure following the coronavirus outbreak in Japan. Both parks began welcoming visitors again on July 1, but with several new rules such as admission number limits, requiring face masks, and asking guests not to scream on roller coasters. After newly assessing the situation, the parks remain open, but will be dramatically scaling back their events for the rest of the year, with Christmas just one of the seasonal celebrations that’s out.

In total, 10 events across the two parks have been cancelled, stretching into March of 2021 (the Japanese business year begins in the spring for most companies). The complete list of cancelled events is:

Tokyo Disneyland

● Disney Halloween (originally scheduled for September 11-Novemebr 1)

● Disney Christmas (November 10-December 25)

● Oshogatsu [New Year’s] Program (January 1-5)

● Beauty and the Beast Program (January 13-February 14)

Tokyo Disney Sea

● Duffy and Friends Sunny Fun (June 4-August 26)

● Disney Pirates Summer (July 1-September 2)

● Disney Halloween (September 11-November 1)

● Disney Christmas (November 10-December 25)

● New Year’s Program (January 1-5)

● Duffy and Friends New Program (January 1-March 25)

Tokyo Disney Resort hasn’t specified whether the cancellations are to reduce coronavirus transmission risks by not creating concentrated crowds of guests and performers, an economic necessity as capped admission makes large-scale events unfeasible, or some combination of the two. In addition, no comment has been made on whether the cancellations apply only to parades and shows, or whether visitors should expect to see a lack of seasonal decorations as well.

With a Disneyland date being one of Japanese couples’ favorite ways to celebrate Christmas, and also Halloween being the only time when guest cosplay is allowed in the parks, the loss of the special celebrations is a sad development.

Source: Tokyo Disney Resort via Otakomu

