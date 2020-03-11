Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Disneyland is usually busy at this time of the year, but now closed because of the coronavirus Photo: AFP/File
national

Tokyo Disney parks extend closure until early April over virus

0 Comments
By YOSHIKAZU TSUNO
TOKYO

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will remain closed through early April over fears of the coronavirus outbreak, the resort operators said Wednesday

Oriental Land also said the opening of new zones and attractions scheduled for April 15 will be pushed back to mid-May, as the government calls on the public to avoid unnecessary outings and crowded places.

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for a 10-day extension of measures intended to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, including cancelling, delaying or scaling back major events.

The virus has so far infected 568 people in Japan and been linked with 12 deaths.

Oriental Land originally closed the parks from February 29 with a plan to reopen from March 16.

"We are planning our resumption time for early April, but we will make an announcement at a later time," the company said in a statement.

More than 30 million visitors flood into the two parks each year, including children during the spring school break, and they are among the most popular destinations for tourists coming to Tokyo.

Universal Studios Japan, which had originally planned to remain closed for a fortnight until March 15, also said Wednesday it would remain shut for at least another week.

"We will announce when to reopen, carefully considering situations, including future announcements to be made by the government," the Osaka-based theme park said.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

This is great because we don’t have to see middle-aged people without children going to Disneyland in marching clothes.

Wouldn't it be nice if Disneyland here excluded people over 20 that aren’t with children just one day a week so children can enjoy the park without the long lines if 30-somethings?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top 10 Readers’ Photos In Japan: Febuary 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

10 Of This Year’s Best Sakura Sweets From Japanese Patisseries, Cafes And More

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Gentlemen, Are Your Ready For White Day?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo