Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Keep your distance from Minnie Photo: AFP/File
national

Tokyo Disney parks to reopen from July 1

0 Comments
By Naohiro KIMURA
TOKYO

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will reopen from July 1 after a four-month suspension over coronavirus, its operators said Tuesday, as Japan gradually reopens its economy, including theme parks and professional sports.

Oriental Land said the two resorts will resume operations to a limited number of visitors who bought online, reserved tickets.

The parks will enforce rigorous social distancing measures and use of masks, while also checking guests' temperatures.

"We will operate the parks with caution" by restricting the number of guests and on individual rides, as well as cleaning and social distancing efforts, Oriental Land said in a statement.

Last month, a group of Japanese park operators, including Oriental Land, released guidelines on how to operate safely under the threat of the virus.

Among the recommendations, thrill-seekers will be asked to "refrain from vocalising loudly" on rollercoasters and other rides.

"Ghosts" lurking in haunted houses should maintain a healthy distance from their "victims," the guidelines add.

Other Disney parks, including in California and Paris have already announced their reopening. Shanghai Disneyland resumed activities in May.

Tokyo's Disney parks closed in late February as the pandemic swept across the world.

Around that time, Japan began to see a surge in infections, prompting the government to close schools and urge theme parks and major events to consider cancelling or rescheduling until the infections were brought under control.

More than 30 million visitors flood into the two Japanese parks each year, and they are among the most popular destinations for tourists visiting Tokyo.

Oriental Land said it has not yet decided when to unveil a major planned expansion of Tokyo Disneyland.

Japan is gradually lifting social restrictions associated with the coronavirus, after the government lifted a national state of emergency a month ago.

Tokyo's Ueno Zoo opened its doors Tuesday after nearly four-month closure.

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka opened on June 8 to very limited visitors who live nearby and who already own one-year passes, before expanding the rule to residents of a wider region in western Japan.

Japanese professional baseball began behind closed doors last week and the main football league returns to action on July 4.

The two sports will gradually allow spectators into stadiums from July 11.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

First wave still floating.

Second wave counting the days, the winter.

And decison like this is the right time of the beginning of the disaster.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel