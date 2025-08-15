Tokyo Disney Resort’s low park attendance continues amid extreme heat

By Krista Rogers, SoraNews24

On July 30, Japan’s highest-ever temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius (106.16 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture. With one local resident describing the heat as “homicidal,” it’s easy to see why more and more people have been pulling the plug on typical outdoor summer activities and plugging in the AC instead. This predicament, however, has been creating barriers for some of Japan’s biggest attractions as they grapple with how to attract customers in the midst of unprecedented heat waves.

For instance, it was reported last year that Tokyo Disney Resort (comprised of two main theme parks: Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea) was experiencing declining numbers of visitors, which resulted in Tokyo Disneyland losing its crown as the top-attended theme park in Japan for two years in a row. From April through September 2024, Tokyo Disney Resort recorded 12.2 million visitors, which is a 2.4 percent decrease compared to the same period during the previous year. It’s also the first decrease in attendance since the park reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the decline in numbers has been attributed to many factors, including inflation/rising costs for Japanese consumers as well as Tokyo Disneyland’s decision to discontinue annual passes, the effect of the extreme heat is undeniable, especially for visitors who would be standing in long lines under the boiling sun to enter park attractions.

Tokyo Disney Resort’s operator, the Oriental Land Company (OLC), has implemented various measures to try to beat the heat and attract more visitors. The parks currently have a Summer Cool-Off campaign that’s emphasizing water rides, parades with water sprayed over large areas, the creation of more on-site shaded spots, including temporary overhead tarps, and expanded entry times outside of the peak heat. Stores on the premises also sell misting fans and cooling towels for guests. However, despite OLC’s best efforts, as of late July, its stocks have decreased more than 20 percent in the span of one year.

Only time will tell if OLC manages to find a recipe for summer success – and if the global data is any indication, the summer heat is here to stay.

