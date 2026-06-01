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Tokyo Disney Resort to end free Priority Pass service on Aug 31

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TOKYO

Tokyo Disney Resort will end its free Priority Pass service on Aug 31, its operator Oriental Land Co has said, leaving paid options as the only way for visitors to secure priority access to selected attractions and shows.

The service, introduced in 2023 as part of the resort's 40th anniversary program, allows guests to enter designated attractions with shorter wait times during specified time slots.

The pass is currently available for 11 attractions at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, including Big Thunder Mountain, a runaway mine train roller coaster, and Turtle Talk, a theater-style attraction where guests can speak with Crush the sea turtle.

After the free service ends, visitors seeking priority access will have to use Disney Premier Access, a paid service covering attractions, parades and shows at the resort in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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