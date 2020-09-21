Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Tokyo Disneyland
national

Tokyo Disneyland’s Beauty and Beast Castle, largest expansion in park’s history, to open on Sept 28

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

After spending the entire spring shut down as part of coronavirus countermeasures, Tokyo Disneyland began welcoming guests again in July. Now comes more good news for fans of the happiest place on earth in Japan, as the park has announced the opening date for the largest expansion in the history of the park.

Less than two weeks from now, on Sept 28, Tokyo Disneyland will open a new 47,000-square meter area that straddles the Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Toontown sections of the park, adding new attractions to each. The crown jewel of the expansion is the elegant and stately Beauty and the Beast Castle, part of Fantasyland’s new Beauty and the Beast sub-section.

TD-2.jpg

TD-10.jpg

The castle houses a dark ride, the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, and visitors will also be able to visit the village where heroine Belle’s story begins, with storybook architecture they can step into including her father Maurice’s Cottage, an eatery called La Taverne de Gaston, and Village Shoppes offering souvenirs and memorabilia.

Tomorrowland welcomes the surprisingly multi-faceted Baymax, lovable caretaker robot from Big Hero 6, with the Happy Ride with Baymax ride, plus some adorable themed food.

TD-6.jpg

Finally, Toontown is adding the Minnie’s Style Studio character greeting area, where fans young and old can snap photos with Disney’s leading mouse lady, who’ll be dressed in a rotating lineup of seasonal fashions.

TD-8.jpg

In addition to all this, there’s also the Fantasyland Forest Theater, a new stage show venue, which will be opening up inside the Sleeping Beauty area once the coronavirus situation further calms down. Still, the rest of expansion is something to be happy and excited about, especially since Tokyo Disneyland has cancelled Christmas.

Source: Tokyo Disneyland via Otakomu

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Tokyo Disneyland getting a new area dedicated to the Junior Woodchucks of the World

-- New developments at Tokyo Disney Resort announced, plans include Frozen port in Tokyo Disney Sea!

-- Tokyo Disney Resort to build new Toy Story Hotel, new themed areas of Disneyland and Disney Sea

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

This is definitely front-page news I’m Japan.

TDL should consider setting aside one day a week that is only for adults accompanied by young children. It’s frustrating to wait in a line composed mainly of 30-somethings so your young child can enjoy a ride.

It would be quite simple: Anyone over 18 who isn’t accompanying a young child has to stay away that day.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Funerals In Japan: Etiquette And Rituals

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo