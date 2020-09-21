Tokyo Disneyland’s Beauty and Beast Castle, largest expansion in park’s history, to open on Sept 28

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

After spending the entire spring shut down as part of coronavirus countermeasures, Tokyo Disneyland began welcoming guests again in July. Now comes more good news for fans of the happiest place on earth in Japan, as the park has announced the opening date for the largest expansion in the history of the park.

Less than two weeks from now, on Sept 28, Tokyo Disneyland will open a new 47,000-square meter area that straddles the Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Toontown sections of the park, adding new attractions to each. The crown jewel of the expansion is the elegant and stately Beauty and the Beast Castle, part of Fantasyland’s new Beauty and the Beast sub-section.

The castle houses a dark ride, the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, and visitors will also be able to visit the village where heroine Belle’s story begins, with storybook architecture they can step into including her father Maurice’s Cottage, an eatery called La Taverne de Gaston, and Village Shoppes offering souvenirs and memorabilia.

Tomorrowland welcomes the surprisingly multi-faceted Baymax, lovable caretaker robot from Big Hero 6, with the Happy Ride with Baymax ride, plus some adorable themed food.

Finally, Toontown is adding the Minnie’s Style Studio character greeting area, where fans young and old can snap photos with Disney’s leading mouse lady, who’ll be dressed in a rotating lineup of seasonal fashions.

In addition to all this, there’s also the Fantasyland Forest Theater, a new stage show venue, which will be opening up inside the Sleeping Beauty area once the coronavirus situation further calms down. Still, the rest of expansion is something to be happy and excited about, especially since Tokyo Disneyland has cancelled Christmas.

Source: Tokyo Disneyland via Otakomu

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Tokyo Disneyland getting a new area dedicated to the Junior Woodchucks of the World

-- New developments at Tokyo Disney Resort announced, plans include Frozen port in Tokyo Disney Sea!

-- Tokyo Disney Resort to build new Toy Story Hotel, new themed areas of Disneyland and Disney Sea

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2020/09/19/tokyo-disneylands-beauty-and-beast-castle-largest-expansion-in-parks-history-announce-opening/

© SoraNews24