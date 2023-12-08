Tokyo Disneyland apologizes for Minnie Mouse skirt-lifting incident

The operator of Tokyo Disneyland on Friday apologized after clips of Minnie Mouse having her skirt lifted by another character during a recent Christmas parade went viral on social media, with some harshly criticizing the gesture as sexual harassment.
The parade on Saturday saw a reindeer lift Minnie Mouse's skirt while she was on a float at the theme park, although Disneyland's operator, Oriental Land Co, declined to answer whether the move was choreographed or improvised.
"We caused some of our customers to feel uncomfortable. We apologize," Oriental Land said.
The Christmas parade is slated to be held through Dec. 25, with the operator assuring it would be carried out "appropriately."
While some people on social media expressed anger at the character's skirt being flipped and said it "set a bad example for children," others defended the move by saying the production should have the right to decide what to do with the choreography.© KYODO
Asiaman7
Instead of a choreographed movement, the skirt-lifting was likely a costumed young performer attempting to be playful with another costumed performer with whom a consensual playful relationship exists outside the costume.
However, these performers must remain aware of the roles they are playing. Some unfamiliar character lifting up Minnie’s skirt is akin to Mickey having his trousers ripped down by a stranger. Both behaviors are not acceptable.
But let’s realize this performer’s behavior for what it likely was: a young person making a mistake.
ebisen
Some people felt sexually harassed by a reindeer lifting the skirt off a mouse? That's cultural insensitivity - don't they know that that's how they greet each other in the mice culture? Why do they presume that mice have the same customs as human?!
Perhaps they need instead to chill the f..k down, especially at Disney land.