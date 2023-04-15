Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 40 years with fanfare, iconic characters

0 Comments
CHIBA

Tokyo Disneyland on Saturday celebrated 40 years since first opening its doors to visitors, marking the milestone with colorful celebrations featuring Mickey Mouse and other iconic characters after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme park, located in Chiba Prefecture just east of Tokyo, welcomed 20,000 people on its first day in 1983, according to Disneyland's operator Oriental Land Co. It has expanded continuously since, adding attractions such as Big Thunder Mountain and Splash Mountain, which remain popular among visitors.

The construction of nearby JR Maihama Station and several hotels in the area also encouraged steady growth before the opening of neighboring theme park Tokyo DisneySea to the public in 2001.

The total number of visitors to the two parks had surpassed 800 million as of March last year, according to the company.

Over time, the theme parks have produced die-hard fans, with some making several trips a year to enjoy seasonal parades and purchase limited-edition goods for big events, such as Halloween and Christmas. The parks have also come to be known as venues for the city's Coming of Age celebrations since 2002.

The parks' operator experienced financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic, however. After closing for around four months from the end of February 2020, the company saw the number of visitors to both theme parks in fiscal 2020 drop to a record low of 7.56 million, far below the peak of 32.55 million in fiscal 2018.

In the business year through March 2021, Oriental Land fell into the red for the first time since listing on the stock exchange in 1996.

But the imposition of limits on daily visitors to the parks due to the pandemic has not been entirely negative, an Oriental Land spokesperson said, noting it had led to "shorter waiting times, and guests are spending their time at a more leisurely pace than before."

The company now plans to reduce the number of annual visitors to the parks from the more than 30 million seen before the arrival of COVID-19 to about 26 million by fiscal 2024.

"We want to make it a special year, celebrating our 40th anniversary with our guests," the spokesperson said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog