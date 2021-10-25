Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Visitors to Tokyo Disneyland pose for a selfie during a Halloween event on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Tokyo Disneyland holds first Halloween event in 2 years; admits more visitors

0 Comments
CHIBA

Tokyo Disneyland held its first Halloween program in two years on Monday after the park's operator had suspended special events as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors with limited-edition tickets can dress up in Halloween costumes and enter the park from 8 a.m., two hours earlier than usual.

People waved their hands and took photos in a special parade joined by Mickey Mouse and other characters appearing in Disney films.

"I'd been looking forward to dressing up after two years," said 41-year-old Sachiko Tsukuda, who visited the theme park in costume with a friend. "I want to enjoy taking photos."

Starting Monday, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will gradually lift the maximum number of visitors they admit every day from 10,000, respectively, according to the parks' operator Oriental Land Co. Their business hours will also be extended from November.

"We would like visitors to enjoy the Halloween atmosphere while obtaining cooperation for safety measures," an Oriental Land official said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Japanese Anime, Games and Movies Like ‘Squid Game’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog