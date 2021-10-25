Tokyo Disneyland holds first Halloween event in 2 years; admits more visitors

Visitors to Tokyo Disneyland pose for a selfie during a Halloween event on Monday.

Tokyo Disneyland held its first Halloween program in two years on Monday after the park's operator had suspended special events as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors with limited-edition tickets can dress up in Halloween costumes and enter the park from 8 a.m., two hours earlier than usual.

People waved their hands and took photos in a special parade joined by Mickey Mouse and other characters appearing in Disney films.

"I'd been looking forward to dressing up after two years," said 41-year-old Sachiko Tsukuda, who visited the theme park in costume with a friend. "I want to enjoy taking photos."

Starting Monday, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will gradually lift the maximum number of visitors they admit every day from 10,000, respectively, according to the parks' operator Oriental Land Co. Their business hours will also be extended from November.

"We would like visitors to enjoy the Halloween atmosphere while obtaining cooperation for safety measures," an Oriental Land official said.

