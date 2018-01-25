Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The sun rises over city buildings seen through a window covered in condensation on Thursday morning. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo experiences coldest day in 48 years

9 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo experienced its coldest day in 48 years on Thursday when the temperature fell to minus 4 degrees in the morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the mercury dropped to minus 4 degrees in central Tokyo at 6:20 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The last time the temperature was minus 4 was on Jan 17, 1970, according to the agency.

The cold temperatures this week, as well as Monday’s rare snowfall in Tokyo, are being caused by a low atmospheric pressure system that has been moving north over the Japanese archipelago, the meteorological agency said.

Temperatures are expected to stay low across much of Japan until the weekend, with heavy snow forecast for the Sea of Japan coast, the agency said, adding that Hokkaido and the Hokuriku areas can expect up to 80 cms of snow by Saturday.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

9 Comments
Login to comment

Always have to make everything about Trump.. yeesh.

Keep safe people, Tokyo has no idea how to handle the ice, most people are not putting salt on the roads and walkways, absolutely treacherous, extremely slippery, slick ice everywhere. I've been salting down the roads I walk along today after hitting a patch of black ice on the way to the office - not good.

Be careful near parks, the city is not icing down paths and roads around the parks and the ice is the worst under the shade of the trees. Have seen a number of people tumble in these areas today alone.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Icing down Salting down. woops.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Being a high school teacher, the administrators are being so CHEAP that they won't turn AC up any higher than 24 degrees C. It's cold!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Took my daily 10km walk today, was fun watching others. Still saw many trying to cycle on Ice today.

Laying down salt is forbidden in my home-country, hurts the paws of dogs/animals.

Gravel is also no longer used as it builds up on side of the road, dangerous to bicycles.

We now laydown sawdust, rots naturally and thus no cleanup needed.

Tomorrow should be better but still same cold for a few more days.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Where I am the snow is almost gone but there are patches of ice at the side of roads...as I found today. Slipped and reached out, only to catch my little finger on the wall. Lucky it didn't dislocate, but its bruised and hurts like hell.

More snow to come if this cold spell keeps up.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I thought it was actually pretty warm outside at 8 or so..

1 ( +1 / -0 )

my fashionable false wool coat was total crap this morning. need to make a run to LL Bean for a real winter coat.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

BTW, some of my coworkers are saying that it might snow again either this weekend or early next week..

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I didn't think it was that cold this morning, I mean I still wore my coat but the sun was out and I was able to walk outside without need of hat and gloves. Didn't seem any worse than any other day this week.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How One New Yorker Found Her Home Away From Home In Azabu Gardens

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Hiroshima City

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Shin-Kiba

GaijinPot Travel

Anime and Manga

Yokote Masuda Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Location Situation: Can an English Teacher Afford to Live in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo