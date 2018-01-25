Tokyo experiences coldest day in 48 years

The sun rises over city buildings seen through a window covered in condensation on Thursday morning.

Tokyo experienced its coldest day in 48 years on Thursday when the temperature fell to minus 4 degrees in the morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the mercury dropped to minus 4 degrees in central Tokyo at 6:20 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The last time the temperature was minus 4 was on Jan 17, 1970, according to the agency.

The cold temperatures this week, as well as Monday’s rare snowfall in Tokyo, are being caused by a low atmospheric pressure system that has been moving north over the Japanese archipelago, the meteorological agency said.

Temperatures are expected to stay low across much of Japan until the weekend, with heavy snow forecast for the Sea of Japan coast, the agency said, adding that Hokkaido and the Hokuriku areas can expect up to 80 cms of snow by Saturday.

