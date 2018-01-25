Tokyo experiences coldest day in 48 years

Tokyo experienced its coldest day in 48 years on Thursday when the temperature fell to minus 4 degrees in the morning.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the mercury dropped to minus 4 degrees in central Tokyo at 6:20 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The last time the temperature was minus 4 was on Jan 17, 1970, according to the agency.
The cold temperatures this week, as well as Monday’s rare snowfall in Tokyo, are being caused by a low atmospheric pressure system that has been moving north over the Japanese archipelago, the meteorological agency said.
Temperatures are expected to stay low across much of Japan until the weekend, with heavy snow forecast for the Sea of Japan coast, the agency said, adding that Hokkaido and the Hokuriku areas can expect up to 80 cms of snow by Saturday.© Japan Today
9 Comments
Login to comment
paradoxbox
Always have to make everything about Trump.. yeesh.
Keep safe people, Tokyo has no idea how to handle the ice, most people are not putting salt on the roads and walkways, absolutely treacherous, extremely slippery, slick ice everywhere. I've been salting down the roads I walk along today after hitting a patch of black ice on the way to the office - not good.
Be careful near parks, the city is not icing down paths and roads around the parks and the ice is the worst under the shade of the trees. Have seen a number of people tumble in these areas today alone.
paradoxbox
Icing down Salting down. woops.
Kazumichi
Being a high school teacher, the administrators are being so CHEAP that they won't turn AC up any higher than 24 degrees C. It's cold!
pacint
Took my daily 10km walk today, was fun watching others. Still saw many trying to cycle on Ice today.
Laying down salt is forbidden in my home-country, hurts the paws of dogs/animals.
Gravel is also no longer used as it builds up on side of the road, dangerous to bicycles.
We now laydown sawdust, rots naturally and thus no cleanup needed.
Tomorrow should be better but still same cold for a few more days.
maybeperhapsyes
Where I am the snow is almost gone but there are patches of ice at the side of roads...as I found today. Slipped and reached out, only to catch my little finger on the wall. Lucky it didn't dislocate, but its bruised and hurts like hell.
More snow to come if this cold spell keeps up.
Alex Einz
I thought it was actually pretty warm outside at 8 or so..
Reckless
my fashionable false wool coat was total crap this morning. need to make a run to LL Bean for a real winter coat.
Aly Rustom
BTW, some of my coworkers are saying that it might snow again either this weekend or early next week..
Madden
I didn't think it was that cold this morning, I mean I still wore my coat but the sun was out and I was able to walk outside without need of hat and gloves. Didn't seem any worse than any other day this week.