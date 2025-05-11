Tokyo expressway undergoes redevelopment into elevated green walkway

The Tokyo government has begun work to redevelop a two-kilometer expressway which encircles the capital's Ginza shopping district into an elevated greenway for pedestrians by the 2040s.

The Tokyo Sky Corridor will replace the Tokyo Expressway, commonly known as the "KK Line" built on the rooftops of buildings and fully opened to traffic in 1966. Taking place in stages, almost the entirety of the expressway is scheduled to become an elevated promenade.

The KK Line was closed in April as part of the broader project to redirect portions of the Shuto Expressway, which covers the greater Tokyo area.

The plan for the walkway is modeled after the similar "High Line" project in New York City and is hoped to become a tourist attraction.

According to the plan, part of the walkway surface will be covered with soil and be planted with trees and flowers. While benches and public bathrooms will be installed, some sections which are over 30 meters wide will be used for rest areas and events, with cafes and food trucks are also planned to be brought in.

But the project faces several issues, such as doubts over countermeasures against summer heat and whether the elevated structure can withstand the weight of the soil and plant life.

Costs for the project are expected to amount to 14 billion yen, but could rise further due to factors like soaring raw material prices.

"There are many unique areas along the line, including Ginza, Yurakucho, and Shimbashi," said a Tokyo government official involved with the project conducted together with the KK Line operator. "We hope to make an attraction that brings attention from around the world."

The KK Line had been toll-free thanks to rental income from tenants in buildings underneath the expressway.

