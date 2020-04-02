Tokyo extends event cancellations, facility closures to May 6

The Tokyo metropolitan government said Wednesday that the cancellation and postponement of city-run events, and closures of public facilities including zoos and museums, would remain in place until May 6, as the capital grapples with a recent surge in new coronavirus infections.

The measures, which were originally scheduled to end on April 12, were extended after a record daily increase in confirmed cases being reported in the past week. At more than 500 cases as of Wednesday, the capital now has the highest number among Japan's 47 prefectures.

"Now is the time to stick to things. With the collective efforts of our entire government and a sense of crisis, let's stamp out (this virus) as soon as possible," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said at a meeting Wednesday.

Koike has called for residents to refrain from going out on weekends and at night, and especially to avoid gathering at establishments such as nightclubs and bars.

The metropolitan government has also been actively promoting teleworking as part of its social distancing measures.

