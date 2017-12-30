Tokyo eyes revitalizing water transport for 2020 Olympics

Tokyo is stepping up efforts to revitalize water transportation in the capital to draw foreign tourists as well as to respond to an expected rise in traffic during the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
The metropolitan government has been conducting a series of social experiments since fiscal 2015 aimed at resuscitating water transportation routes.
This year, trial cruises were operated on five routes, including a combined tour on the Sumida River in the eastern side of the capital followed by a performance of a Kabuki play in Ginza.
On another such occasion on the night of Dec 13, a boat with around 10 passengers aboard left a dock near Nihonbashi, a stone bridge built in 1911, for a trip on the Sumida River showcasing night views of Tokyo's skyscrapers and the 634-meter-tall Skytree.
"I'm really happy to look up at Nihonbashi from beneath the bridge," said Tomoko Yano, one of the passengers who paid 1,000 yen for the 40-minute cruise.
The price of the cruise is reasonable given such a rare experience, the 57-year-old housewife added.
Currently, some 50 ships operate on around 10 regular routes connecting such places as Asakusa, Odaiba and Haneda airport. In addition, some cruise ships and houseboats on which people can wine and dine are also available on a non-regular basis.
If the Tokyo government finds the use of water transportation effective, it will consider setting up new scheduled trips in fiscal 2018 or after.
During the Edo period from the 17th through the mid-19th centuries, water transportation played an important role in the distribution of goods and people in the area that is now Tokyo. It faded though, as trains and motor vehicles gradually emerged after the Meiji period.
But it remains uncertain whether water transportation will pay for itself as it is not widely known among the public and most of the docks are inaccessible from train and subway stations.
"We strive to revitalize water transportation to draw foreign visitors to waterfront areas ahead of the Olympics and Paralympics games," a metropolitan government official said.
9 Comments
kurisupisu
"But it remains uncertain whether water transportation will pay for itself as it is not widely known among the public and most of the docks are inaccessible from train and subway stations."
Right!
Without large numbers of users or big corporations subsidizing the routes then this is doomed from the start...
gogogo
This should be a major investment from the government, high speed ferries could bring so many people in and out of Tokyo without the trains.
gelendestrasse
All my friends were amazed when I found the tour boats from Hanode to Asakusa. They had no idea it was there. Of course it was a bit of a walk from the Yamanote line so all the points about no stations and no advertising are true.
Tokyo-Engr
I have used the boats several times - mostly when visitors come. For me they are convenient due to where I live. They would need to bring the price down a bit but I think this has the potential to be a great idea. I can see the Olympic village being built from my window and a couple of venue locations and I think this could work. Shuttles would be needed from a few of the train stops but there is certainly potential here I think.
Dango bong
the government is changing a lot of laws and rules just for a two week even that will be forgotten the day after its done
Derek Grebe
Dango - you're not wrong there. The blind belief that the Olympics will be a magical long-term cure for the economy astonishes me. Look how well Rio is doing after their Olympics. How many years has the UK been going through Austerity government?
Still, don't worry, we will ever know how much of our money was filched by this boondoggle. We have an established precedent from the Nagano Olympics - just destroy all the records.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/digest/daily/jan99/nagano21.htm
But after all, if we didn't throw money at this, it would only be wasted on fripperies like pensions and child care. Who needs future generations when you can have two weeks of running around and jumping?
JeffLee
Over the decades, Tokyo's planners have viewed the port, Sumida and other bodies of water as a hindrance, making them less and less accessible and removing their role from commercial and social life. Good luck trying to reverse this entrenched mindset.
Harry_Gatto
Wrong! Hinode station on the Yurikamome line is two minutes from the water bus terminal. Take the Yurikamome from Shimbashi station on the Yamanote Line.........................
Goodlucktoyou
with the M9.8 quake happening soon, these waterways and boats may be the safest place to be. the city will be destroyed, so water transport will be paramount.