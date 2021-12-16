Tokyo finds Omicron case in U.S. arrival isolating at home

Tokyo has confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveler from the United States, and her friend whom she saw immediately after arrival has since tested positive after going to a soccer game.
Separately, the Health Ministry announced Thursday that one of its quarantine officials also tested positive for the Omicron variant. The new findings bring Japan’s confirmed Omicron cases to 34.
So far, Japan’s government says all Omicron cases have been detected by its border controls, but experts say it would be a matter of time before cases of community transmission start surfacing.
Tokyo’s Omicron patient tested negative for COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport on Dec 8, but developed a fever the next day during her self-isolation at home and tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Her samples were further analyzed and confirmed Thursday as the Omicron variant.
The men she met immediately after returning also developed a fever and other symptoms. He attended a soccer game with 10 people, including his family and colleagues, before testing positive. His samples were being analyzed for the Omicron variant.
The ministry urged spectators who attended the packed Sunday soccer game in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, to get tested.
Japan has stepped up border controls since the Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, and now bans new entry of foreign nationals. Japan has had about 1.73 million cases since the pandemic began, with about 18,400 deaths.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Simian Lane
Get used to it. Learn a new hobby. It’s like counting rain drops in the breeze.
jojo_in_japan
Japanese news all over this ... what's point of quarantining? The way it's done doe not work. While she's quarantining she gets a visitor who goes out to a soccer match?! .... ZERO POINT.
yildiray
@jojo - if she saw the person immediately after arrival, I guess she didn’t quarantine
divinda
If I was writing a movie about how a pandemic enters a country to begin spreading, it'd probably be something like this.
Yrral
American are hellbent on spreading Covid, why they should not be omitted
Hiro
All i want is a peaceful holiday. Hope the government contain it at least till spring. Last thing we need is a huge outbreak of people getting sick during winter time. Even if the symptoms are mild.
Albert
@jo Jo in japan
Need all over this.
Since you have red it and gave an intelligent comment it means news is working.
Maybe you don't know but Corona has impact on economy.
Also do you want Japan or any other country to go out of control again.
Than your next intelligent comment would be about another lock down because not much is done to prevent.
Simian Lane
That endless form of speculation reporting largely designed to keep people on their toes, to keep reading their papers :
‘omicron cases ‘could’ overwhelm ICUs’
’ the government ‘fears’ a surge in cases’
’ the world ‘may’ come to an end’
etc.
it’s everywhere. It’s boring. It’s over for me.
Tora
That's why NZ does limited "managed isolation". many people just won't follow "self" quarantine rules, otherwise.
Better if everyone just puts off non-essential travel, eh. But no.
Ottherwise, this is never going to end.
virusrex
If she met with at least one person that means there was no isolation, so she is in the wrong, the government that allows this is also in the wrong, and the person that goes to a soccer game with 10 other people after meeting with someone coming from overseas is also on the wrong.
Still, this is only the case they found about, if someone do not have a fever (or don't report it because it would mean losing extra days of work) and it is not tested that still means there is a chance of spreading the infection.
Zoroto
So she broke the quarantine. She should be immediately fined and deported. That's what they would do to her in Singapore.