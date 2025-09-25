Tokyo Game Show opens with record 1,100 exhibitors, indie developers in spotlight

Visitors walk through Makuhari Messe convention center, host venue of the Tokyo Game Show, in Chiba on Thursday.

The Tokyo Game Show, one of the world's biggest gaming events, kicked off Thursday with a record 1,136 exhibitors from Japan and abroad, highlighting the growing presence of independent developers that create small-budget, innovative titles and the increasing application of artificial intelligence.

Around 250,000 visitors are expected at the four-day annual extravaganza held at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, near Tokyo, according to the organizer, the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association.

The number of exhibitors broke the record of 985 marked last year, with 615 coming from abroad and 521 from Japan. More than 1,200 titles will be showcased.

Among major names, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. demonstrated its upcoming PlayStation title "Ghost of Yotei," set for release next month, and Capcom Co featured the latest installment of the "Biohazard" series, scheduled for release in February.

With the association increasingly emphasizing the importance of fostering the next generation of creators, one of this year's features is "indie games," produced by smaller or independent developers.

At the venue, an initiative for supporting such video game developers called "Selected Indie 80" spotlights 80 titles chosen from a record 1,365 submissions, according to the organizer.

Yu Ikeda, a 45-year-old game company engineer, joined the event with a golf simulator called "Near Pin Go," which he independently developed in his free time.

The game, which Ikeda plans to release within the year, requires only an Apple Inc. smartwatch to play. Users can set a golf course target at any real-world location and swing virtually.

"The best thing is that I can freely create what I believe is fun, unlike major game makers, where a single project can involve 100 or more people," Ikeda said.

Among Japanese indie games is "The Exit 8," a blockbuster walking simulator set in underground passageways, which was made into a film this year in Japan.

Eiji Maeda, a senior analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, said indie games are attracting more eyes as creators can easily release innovative titles or new genres online.

"There is an environment where a smash hit can suddenly emerge, as creators release their works on digital platforms rather than through conventional over-the-counter sales," said Maeda, who is a gaming industry specialist.

The artificial intelligence technology pavilion is another notable area of the show, as the emerging technology is now seen as a means to create better-quality games with lower development costs and more interactive gameplay.

Switzerland-based start-up Ovomind demonstrated an effective generative AI device that gauges a user's emotions through body temperature, heart rate and sweat detected by a wristband, with the data then reflected in the game.

In a shooting game, for example, a relaxed player would enjoy improved accuracy, according to the AI technology developer.

"We can detect eight emotions, from stress to anxiety. We want studios to use this data for analytics and to create new games," said Ovomind CEO Yann Frachi.

The gaming industry has been carrying increasing weight in the Japanese economy, expanding its market 1.5-fold to 31 trillion yen over the five years through 2024, according to the association.

Launched in 1996, the Tokyo Game Show is one of the world's biggest gaming events, alongside Gamescom, held in Germany last month. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is a supporter of the Tokyo event.

The first two days are mainly reserved for media and industry figures, with the venue opened to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

© KYODO