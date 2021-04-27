Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo gov't hotline on COVID open during Golden Week to offer consultation in 5 languages

TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation TSUNAGARI has set up the Tokyo Multilingual Consultation Navigation Service (TMC Navi) as a contact point where foreign nationals living in Tokyo can consult about daily life issues or ask about things they would like to know more about.

TMC provides consultations on a variety of matters to foreign residents in their mother tongue, including issues regarding anxiety and impact on their daily lives due to the resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Currently, this service is only open on weekdays, and not available on Saturdays, Sundays or national holidays. However, in order to respond to concerns foreign residents may have during Golden Week, TMC Navi will be open temporarily as detailed below.

1　Temporary Opening Dates

April 29 (Thursday, national holiday), May 3 (Monday, national holiday)

*Normal operations will resume May 6 (Thursday)

 2　Operating Hours

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3　Tel: 03-6258-1227

4　Available Languages -- Simplified Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean, Tagalog (available on temporary opening days)

 [Inquiries]

Multicultural Coexistence Section,　

Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation “TSUNAGARI”

Email: tsunagari-info@tokyo-tsunagari.or.jp

Website: https://www.tokyo-tsunagari.or.jp/english/

Consultation? Vaccine is still better.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Every foreign person should flood the hotlines with calls asking when/where they can get the Vaccine.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Speed up the vaccines that is all there is to it...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

