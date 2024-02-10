Tokyo gov't HQ to host 'world's largest' projection mapping display

The Tokyo metropolitan government will begin nightly projection mapping displays, which it says will be the world's largest, from late February on one of the two towers that host its headquarters, it said recently.

The Tokyo government has applied to Guinness World Records and expects the year-round shows at one of the capital's most recognizable landmarks in the bustling Shinjuku district to be recognized as the world's largest.

With the display likely to become a huge drawcard for tourists and locals, the free shows starting from Feb. 25 are set to project images against the eastern facade of the complex's 48-story Main Building No. 1, covering an area measuring some 127 meters in height and 110 meters in width, or roughly 14,000 square meters, from the building's fourth to 32nd floors.

Under the currently available schedule through April, shows will commence nightly from 7 p.m. and be displayed at half-hour intervals, lasting around 10 to 15 minutes each. Different displays will be projected on weekends and public holidays, it said.

The show's opening night is scheduled to feature live performances and a Guinness World Records certification ceremony in the plaza at the foot of the building, with it possible to apply for tickets online.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said, "I hope to make this a new tourist spot that travelers from both home and abroad come to visit at least once."

© KYODO