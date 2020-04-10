Koike asks Tokyo restaurants, pubs to shut by 8 p.m.

Restaurants and Japanese-style izakaya pubs in Tokyo will be requested to shut by 8 p.m. daily as part of emergency measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the capital's governor said on Friday.
Yuriko Koike told a press conference that restaurant operators should stop serving alcohol by 7 p.m., while allowing them to open from 5 a.m., adding the measures will take effect midnight Friday.
The central and Tokyo metropolitan governments had been at odds over which type of businesses should be targeted for special measures, and when these should take effect, since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for seven prefectures on Tuesday.
But Koike said they reached agreement after the state dropped its plan to wait about two weeks before requesting businesses adhere to the restrictions.
"The situation of (virus) infections in Tokyo is very urgent," said Koike, adding her administration had given "top priority to protecting the lives of Tokyo residents" in compiling the measures.
Under the metropolitan government's plan, businesses are divided into three categories -- those that will be requested to suspend operations, those to be asked to halt activities depending on circumstances, and those that can continue operating while taking measures against the virus.
Universities, cinemas, live music venues, night clubs, pachinko parlors and internet cafes are among the first group, while schools, nursery schools and welfare services fall into the second.
The last group covers medical institutions, financial services, supermarkets, convenience stores, DIY stores, barber shops, hair salons, hotels and public transport providers, among others.
The metropolitan government is expected to provide 500,000 yen per outlet to those that comply with business suspension requests, which will be the first to be issued by a local administration under the state of emergency declared by Abe.
Tokyo has seen the largest number of people infections among the country's 47 prefectures, topping 1,500 with the 181 new cases confirmed on Thursday.
The initial divide between central and metropolitan government over the scope of the virus containment plan existed partly because the state was concerned about the extent of the economic impact, which could extend to other prefectures once they start applying the same rules.
The two sides made concessions in reaching agreement as they sought a speedy implementation of business suspension requests, with the number of cases already straining the country's medical system.© KYODO
GW
I don't know whether to laugh or cry!!!
Vince Black
don't most izakayas open at 5 or 6pm? so what, theyre going to stay open for two or three hours are they? this is just more posturing from koike, she just acts like shes doing something but doing nothing at all in reality. she is an utter disgrace
Kitchener Leslie
Is this because the virus sleeps all afternoon?
More useless measures taken.
Ani
Effectively, what's going to happen is that more number of people will gather together in izakayas within a shorter period of time. Not sure if this strategy will work, but seems like the Govt legally cannot do more than this. Let's hope people themselves understand the risks and behave in a responsible manner.
Jimizo
The trains between 8 and 9pm should be avoided at all costs.
Wobot
If people leave the office on time they can still get a few rounds in. Half-measures = no good.
I wonder if there's any penalty for not shutting on time
rainyday
Its stuff like this that makes me feel like I live in a country governed by the People's Front of Judea.
"This calls for immediate.....discussion!"
Northernlife
When death comes a knocking the hospitals are full maybe..just maybe she will start acting like a Mayor not a puppet but then its too late anyhow...these people are making Donny boi look good...
itsonlyrocknroll
I have been assured the business in Nagoya falls under essential financial services. So the on site staff are protected.
Logic suggests that if the Izakayas have a short business window the establishments will be packed to the rafters.
So much for social distancing what.
Alfie Noakes
What? So izakayas will now be able to open at 5am?
No, if protecting the lives of Tokyo residents was the top priority then everything would be closed. Stop lying, we all know why this is happening. You may want it but the government doesn't.
Even Masayoshi Son is letting rip:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-10/softbank-s-son-criticizes-abe-administration-over-virus-response
Ah_so
Given the time that people finish work, it head out after dinner for drinks, closing the izakaya at 7pm will mean very little custom. The longer people are in these places and there more drink they are, the easier it will be for the virus to spread.