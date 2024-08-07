 Japan Today
national

Tokyo Gov Koike suffers bone fracture in opening pitch ceremony

TOKYO

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike fractured her knee during a ceremonial first pitch at a pro baseball game Tuesday and will carry out her duties remotely, according to the metropolitan government.

Koike, 72, suffered an avulsion fracture, which is when a piece of bone attached to ligaments or tendons is torn from the main part of the bone, in her left knee, the metropolitan government said Wednesday. Her injury is expected to take around two months to heal.

The governor took part in the ceremonial first pitch at around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tokyo's Jingu Stadium for a game between its home team the Yakult Swallows and the Hanshin Tigers. She is believed to have lost her footing in the throw and was seen in a clinic later in the day.

