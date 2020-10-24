Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Adachi Ward
national

Tokyo government provides coronavirus home recuperation sets with instant ramen, curry, and more

2 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

It’s pretty safe to say that no one in the world enjoys having to quarantine at home as they recover from a coronavirus infection. For those living in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, though, there’s at least something to help ease the unpleasantness.

Adachi has created what it calls the “home recuperation set,” a bundle of food, beverages, and other daily life supplies put together and distributed by the ward. The goal of the initiative is to remove the need, and hopefully even the temptation, to leave the home during the final phase of the recovery process, helping the infected get the rest they need and eliminating the chance of them spreading the virus to others.

The kits are for those with light symptoms who are quarantining in their homes, with recipients receiving two deliveries, the second coming one week after the first. A sample kit might include:

● 7 bottles of water

● 12 packs of microwavable rice

● 1 loaf of bread

● 4 cups of instant ramen

● 4 packs of instant curry

● 5 packs of instant rice bowl toppings, including ones for gyudon (beef bowl)

● 2 instant hamburger steaks

● Canned fish and yakitori chicken

● 8 mixed vegetable packs

● 1 pack of cherry tomatoes

● 3 cucumbers

● 10 eggs

● 1 bunch of bananas

● 6 oranges

● 6 packs of vegetable juice

● 3 packs of soy milk

● Senbei rice crackers, chocolate, and cookies

It’s an impressive selection, filled with tasty, filling comfort foods and fresh fruit and vegetables, and even both sweet and salty snacks so that recoverees can treat themselves to a little indulgence now and then without having to go to the convenience store. Also worth noting: nothing in the kit requires any cooking skills or equipment beyond a microwave and the ability to boil water. You can eat tomatoes and cucumbers raw, and even with the eggs, cracking one raw over a bowl of piping hot white rice or dropping it into a cup of ramen are both popular meal enhancers in Japan.

In addition to food and drinks, the kits also contain items such as toilet and tissue paper, saran wrap, soap, hand sanitizer, and, if required, sanitary pads.

Screen Shot 2020-10-21 at 9.27.50.png

Adachi first started distributing home recuperation sets back in the spring, but the program is still going on, with the photo above showing the kit one resident received just this week. Look closely, and you’ll see that Adachi Ward even tossed in some maitake mushrooms so that the resident can enjoy a seasonal delicacy while keeping himself and others safe.

Sources: Asahi Shimbun Digital via Hachima Kiko, Adachi Ward, Mamasta

Is this free, I mean paid for by taxes or what?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What crap! How about increasing land size so people have a yard to potter around in. It's more like a mercy package you would send to a prisoner of war. Bandage on a gushing wound. And the offencive part is its tax payer money...to be given water? Something is seriously wrong.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Not very welcome for vegan families. Maybe they can barter it for vegetables and fruits with their neighbors?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

