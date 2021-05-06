Tokyo governor says mutant strains of COVID-19 becoming dominant

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain COVID-19 infections that are straining the medical system in the capital, a move that could raise further questions about its ability to host the Olympics.
Mutant strains of the virus are becoming dominant, increasing cases among younger people and driving concern that the current surge could exceed the third wave that crested in January, Koike said. She called on residents to curtail movements to contain infections.
Japan had hoped that a "short and powerful" state of emergency would contain a fourth wave of cases just under three months before Tokyo is scheduled to host the Olympic Games. But the declaration, started on April 25 and due to end on Tuesday, has failed to halt an increase in new infections and serious cases.
Tokyo will discuss the appropriate extension with neighboring prefectures and the central government, Koike said following a meeting with health experts.
"Based on the analyses from various angles, my thinking is that we need an extension of the state of emergency," Koike said.
Though Japan has not suffered as badly from the coronavirus as other nations, its vaccination program is lagging badly with fewer than three months left before the Summer Olympics, postponed by a year, are set to start.
Tokyo on Thursday recorded 591 new coronavirus cases. Some 10,500 people have died across Japan since the pandemic began.
Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The area covers nearly a quarter of Japan's population.
Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura also said his office would request an extension from the central government.
"I think we cannot help but to ask for an extension ... considering the current situation on infection cases and the medical system in Osaka reaching its limit," Yoshimura told a meeting of experts.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
klausdorth
"Just" 591 new cases ,,,,, of course "Golden Week Count".
Besides, the number of seriously ill patients is the highest since end of February.
Nothing to be proud of. When oh when will they finally start with mass-inoculations and cancelling those darned (Olympic) games?
Fiddlers
If the Japanese government had done a better job rolling out the vaccine this wouldn't be an issue. Why is Koike so quiet about this ?
HBJ
Well, who could’ve possibly predicted such a thing? It’s not like this hasn’t been happening all around the world...while stricter conditions have been in place.
No, this is something that couldn’t have been predicted, especially while essentially doing nothing to try and stop it.
Derek Grebe
No Closed Spaces
No Crowded Places
No Commute then, right? Let's see some strong words to the Oyajis who demand we troop oto trains every morning and noght, please.
Zoroto
Well, they got half of it correct. It's more than we usually get from these inept "leaders."
HBJ
The day AFTER Golden Week finished. You just couldn’t write this stuff.
Bjorn Tomention
Should add a 4th C to that list no Corrupt Govt
zichi
Which is why it’s even more important to get the jabs in the arms.
Zoroto
Are we back to this again? I thought we don't need to hear this nonsense anymore.
klausdorth
At least she came up with a new sign!
Must have been working hard to achieve this (or was it hardly working?).
Zoroto
Since the hospital capacity is at 103%, and 17 people died at home or in hotels, this maybe the understatement of the year.