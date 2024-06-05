 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Pedestrians cross the intersection at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo Image: AFP
national

Tokyo government to launch dating app to boost birthrate

TOKYO

Japan's capital will launch its own dating app as early as this summer as part of government efforts to boost the plunging national birthrate, a Tokyo official said Tuesday.

Users will be required to submit documentation proving they are legally single and sign a letter stating they are willing to get married.

Stating one's income is common on Japanese dating apps, but Tokyo will require a tax certificate slip to prove the annual salary.

"We learned that 70 percent of people who want to get married aren't actively joining events or apps to look for a partner," a Tokyo government official in charge of the new app told AFP. "We want to give them a gentle push to find one."

It's not unusual for municipalities to organize matchmaking events in Japan, where births dropped to a new low in 2023, but it is rare for a local government to develop an app.

An interview will be required to confirm a user's identity as part of the registration process for the Tokyo app, which has been on a test run for free since late last year.

Many social media users expressed skepticism over the plans, with one saying, "is this something the government should be doing with our tax?"

Others wrote they were interested as they would feel safer.

Last year Japan recorded more than twice as many deaths as new babies.

Births fell for the eighth consecutive year to 758,631, a drop of 5.1 percent, preliminary government data showed. The number of deaths stood at 1,590,503.

The nation is facing growing labor shortages, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised policies including financial aid for families, easier childcare access and more parental leave.

Is it just me, or does this sound like a series of additional hurdles for these poor souls to have to go through? The commenters in the article were absolutely correct- surely there are better measures to help this kind of thing?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

What mindless government officials come up with these absurd ideas!?

Japan has plenty of dating apps. Another is not needed.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Oh, I doubt most people would be willing to toil through these government-implemented barriers. Users will required to …

Submit documentation proving they are legally single

+

Sign a letter stating they are willing to get married

+

Submit a tax certificate slip to prove their annual salary

+

Sit for an interview will to confirm their identity

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

There is an app for that too now. This will do nothing to increase the birthrate. Tokyo at .9 now.

What is up with these bureaucrats?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

