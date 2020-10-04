Tokyo reports 66 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 66 new cases of the coronavirus, down 42 from Sunday. The number is the result of 2,956 tests conducted on Oct 2.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 26,550.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, down one from Sunday, health officials said.© Japan Today
Wakarimasen
Shut it down!
Nihonview
Here come the one hit wonders. Singing the same old. LA LA Not enough test LA LA. Anyway good news. I hope the trends continues.
Matej
so what?
should we be happy or sad?
or - afraid?
Akula
Great to see numbers dropping, although I know it will disappoint many posters on this site. Japan has done a great job of containing the virus and getting it under control.
theResident
Waiting for the usual faces here whingeing if the number is high, if the number is low. If its high then we 'must enter lockdown' , if its low 'we must test more' to get the number up!!! It really is quite amusing. I thought we had all accepted that the numbers were fiction months ago - does it not get tiring recycling the same comments? In the words of the UK Government - Hands, Face. Space. Spend more tine worrying about yourselves and your family that what the government do. You should know better by now.